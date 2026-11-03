These Seahawks are clearly missing something. The clock is ticking for them to find it

SEATTLE -- The 12s had seen enough.

When Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold's pass intended for AJ Barner with 5:57 remaining in the fourth quarter was deflected by Chicago Bears edge rusher Austin Booker and landed in D-lineman James Lynch's arms, thousands of irritated Seattle fans headed home in droves, in a manner not seen at Lumen Field for quite a while.

The contingent of Bears faithful who took over Monday night, meanwhile, couldn't help but cheer and chant, from "Let's go, Bears!" to "Green Bay sucks!" throughout the team's 34-17 win over the Seahawks.

Few Seattle supporters stuck around until the end, but a faction of Bears aficionados did, and they kept causing a commotion. Backup running back Emanuel Wilson, a former Packers reserve, heard plenty of those cheers during his time in Green Bay.

"The Bears' fans," Wilson said, "they're real supportive of their team, and they're always going to chant that regardless, no matter where they're at."

Seattle's third loss in four games not only sent its crowd packing, but also dropped the Seahawks back to .500 (4-4) and eradicated the momentum built from last Sunday's 20-3 win over the previously undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.

Monday's 17-point loss marked the largest margin of defeat for the reigning Super Bowl champions since Dec. 15, 2024, when they fell to the Packers 30-13 at home, and matched the combined margin of defeat over Seattle's last six losses. Last season, the Seahawks lost only three games by a combined nine points. Their first three losses this year came by a combined eight points.

"Usually, we're not on that side of the fence," wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba said. "But you got to tip your cap to the Bears. They came out ready to play. Offense and defense."

Especially so on offense, as quarterback Caleb Williams -- who was serenaded with MVP chants by hundreds of Bears fans when he joined ESPN's set for its postgame show -- torched Seattle's defense for 247 passing yards and a touchdown. (That did not include a 39-yard screen to Kalif Raymond -- which was ruled a backward pass and thus a rushing play -- on third-and-9 to set up a touchdown for a 10-point, fourth-quarter lead.)

It was the most passing yards against Seattle by anyone other than Matthew Stafford in 13 months. Reserve defensive lineman Mike Morris brought down Williams for his first career sack, but that was the Seahawks' only sack and one of three knockdowns.

"He's just real squirrely back there," Morris said. "I felt like we just have to be better up front and give the DBs help."

Seattle's defense was not at full strength, with linebacker Uchenna Nwosu sidelined by a toe injury and defensive tackle Leonard Williams leaving in the third quarter with a stinger. The Seahawks were also without wide receiver Rashid Shaheed and left tackle Charles Cross, whose absences underscored the team's smaller margin for error compared to a year ago.

Even so, the Seahawks have had their issues with mobile quarterbacks who are willing to take shots down the field over the past few seasons.

Williams was no exception. He evaded Seattle's pass rush all evening, connecting with wide receivers Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III for a combined 11 catches and 143 yards. Edge rusher Derick Hall, who had four tackles, said Williams' ability to move laterally presented significant challenges.

"But again, we can't use that as an excuse, man," Hall said. "We have to be able to affect the passer. We have to be able to do the things we want to do to be able to get our offense the ball back."

Yet whenever the Seahawks possessed the ball, many of the issues that have plagued them this season resurfaced. Even with running backs Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price back in the fold and recently acquired All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson making his Seahawks debut, Seattle did not adequately commit to its rushing attack.

Darnold wound up with nearly twice as many passing attempts (34) as total team rushes (19). Eleven of those passes were intended for Smith-Njigba, who hauled in six for 119 yards to extend his NFL-leading total to 985 receiving yards this season, 259 more than second-most (Cincinnati's Tee Higgins).

Smith-Njigba scored Seattle's first touchdown on a sensational individual performance, too, when he deked Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson Sr. with a double move. Veteran wideout Cooper Kupp chipped in a 7-yard receiving touchdown in the fourth quarter, but it was otherwise another evening where first-year offensive coordinator Brian Fleury's unit ended up too reliant on Smith-Njigba.

"We got a lot to learn from this game," said wide receiver Tory Horton, who finished second on the team with three catches for 26 yards, plus a 2-point conversion. "I feel like we're just going to move forward from that and try to get those mistakes and the operation together so we can go out there and be efficient."

Seattle was anything but efficient, or crisp in any phase as a team Monday. The Seahawks converted only 1 of 11 third downs and committed a few careless penalties, including a personal foul by Morris on a kick return in the fourth quarter that helped Chicago to its second of three second-half touchdowns. That was one of three unnecessary roughness penalties against Seattle in the fourth quarter, all on late hits or post-play skirmishes.

Kicker Jason Myers shanked a point-after attempt in the first half, then had a 33-yard field goal attempt blocked in the fourth quarter. Unlike in recent weeks, when Darnold's interceptions or the running backs' fumbles foiled the Seahawks, Monday brought an amalgamation of mistakes.

"(The Bears) won it fair and square," coach Mike Macdonald said. "They won it in all three phases. We just got beat. No other way to sugarcoat it."

Last season, it was the Seahawks who frequently found themselves on the receiving end of such praise, as they won 17 of 20 games en route to their second championship. But the hunter has turned into the hunted in 2026, and Seattle has fallen well short of its own expectations so far.

"You see how the locker room is. So, we're pretty down about it," Wilson said. "We didn't play our style of football today."

"There's a lot of areas we need to look at and point the finger to," Smith-Njigba added. "And I think we all take the blame, and we all can get better."

If not, the Seahawks will have their work cut out to make the playoffs, let alone compete with the San Francisco 49ers (6-1) for the NFC West crown. According to The Athletic's Playoff Simulator, Seattle's playoff chances dipped from 69 percent to 56 percent with Monday's loss, and their chances of winning the NFC West slipped to 13 percent.

Evidenced by general manager John Schneider's decision to trade for Nelson, the Seahawks clearly still view themselves as contenders in a crowded NFC where they sit in eighth place and out of playoff position. Seattle still has a week until the trade deadline to mull over whether another addition would be worthwhile.

Otherwise, the Seahawks will need to look within for answers.

"Just get back to work. You got no other option," Kupp said. "The show goes on."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.