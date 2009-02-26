These potential free agents could come at a bargain price

5. Mike Montgomery, DE, Green Bay Packers: He proved to be a little bit better than a stopgap while Cullen Jenkins was injured. The playing time should have provided some videotape that will catch the attention of personnel-evaluators around the league. What Montgomery showed was that he has superb versatility. He had no problem with the Packers' 4-3 defense, and could do equally well in a 3-4 defense, to which they are switching. It could turn out that the Packers re-sign him.