These Niners look a lot like '94 Super Bowl champs

"I love that we keep it in the family and everything," Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said when asked about Kyle Shanahan's embrace of the franchise's history and seeing such former Niners legends as Steve Young, Joe Montana and Jerry Rice at games. "When those older players come back, just whether they talk to us or you just see them on the sidelines, having them around, it's cool. It just makes you realize the history of this organization and whenever you get that opportunity, it's great."