These NFL opinions will have you scratching your head

1) Tim Tebow has screwed the Broncos.Wait, what? Sorry, but he has, if their goal is to win a Super Bowl. Think about it. Slowly, begrudgingly, the Broncos have started to come around to the fact they have to commit to him, because fans would turn the streets of Denver into a scene from "28 Days Later" if they let him go. But think about it. Tebow is good enough to win to a certain level. But is he going to beat Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger, Philip Rivers, Peyton Manning or any other elite AFC QB in a big playoff game? He isn't. You won't win in the long run with a gimmick offense. What Denver's doing now is the new version of the Wildcat. It's just going to take teams a little to figure it out and then its effectiveness will wane. But while he's winning, what can you do? If you're a Broncos fan, enjoy the ride, enjoy being relevant, but it will be another three years before you can actually move to develop a QB that can win you a Super Bowl. Look on the bright side -- you won't have to wait as long as Mets fans will.