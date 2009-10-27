These guys are bad: Six teams in big trouble after Week 7

1. Darren Sharper, S, New Orleans: He makes returning interceptions for touchdowns look routine, but the one he had vs. Miami (his third of the season) was vital to the Saints' dramatic comeback win. His knack for being around the ball is a product of a scheme that maximizes his tremendous skills and instincts.

2. James Harrison, LB, Pittsburgh: His two sacks vs. the Vikings were a large part of the Steelers' statement-making defensive effort. He is back to the form that made him virtually impossible to block last year.

3. Gerald Sensabaugh, S, Dallas: Despite wearing a specially designed cast to protect a fractured right thumb that had sidelined him for one game, he did an excellent job of helping to contain tight end Tony Gonzalez. And that went a long way toward allowing the Cowboys to score an impressive win over the Falcons.

4. Jairus Byrd, S, Buffalo: The rookie's two interceptions vs. Carolina give him five for the season, which is second in the NFL to Sharper's six. Byrd was pushed into the lineup because of injuries but is clearly showing the athleticism, instincts and hitting ability to remain there for a long time.

5. Will Witherspoon, LB, Philadelphia: His stat line vs. the Redskins included an interception return for a touchdown, a forced fumble, six tackles (including a sack), and a pass defensed. Think his former team, the Rams, could use a guy like that right now?