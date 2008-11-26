These four teams have a real shot at winning on the road in Week 12

It takes a lot to win on the road in the NFL, but there are four teams that possess the ingredients necessary to pull off the difficult feat in Week 12.
The Buccaneers, Bears, Vikings and Redskins all appear to be in position to claim road victories. The Bucs travel to Detroit to square off against the winless Lions, the Bears will do battle vs. the host Rams, the Vikings face the struggling Jaguars and the Redskins are taking on a reeling Seahawks team. Each matchup provides a unique opportunity for the visiting team to get a win.