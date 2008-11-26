These four teams have a real shot at winning on the road in Week 12

Published: Nov 26, 2008 at 12:59 PM

It takes a lot to win on the road in the NFL, but there are four teams that possess the ingredients necessary to pull off the difficult feat in Week 12.

The Buccaneers, Bears, Vikings and Redskins all appear to be in position to claim road victories. The Bucs travel to Detroit to square off against the winless Lions, the Bears will do battle vs. the host Rams, the Vikings face the struggling Jaguars and the Redskins are taking on a reeling Seahawks team. Each matchup provides a unique opportunity for the visiting team to get a win.

Game Center | Game preview *

Game Center | Game preview *

Game Center | Game preview *

Game Center | Game preview *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Neil Reynolds' Preseason Power Rankings

Sky Sports Neil Reynolds ranks every team in the league form 1 to 32

news

Colts WR Michael Pittman (quad) downgraded to out vs. Jaguars

The Colts on Saturday announced wide receiver Michael Pittman (quad) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's road game in Jacksonville.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jamal Adams gives emotional speech to Seahawks teammates ahead of surgery

Jamal Adams got a chance to visit his teammates after practice Friday, and the injured safety gave an emotional speech ahead of the Seahawks traveling to play the 49ers in Week 2.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE