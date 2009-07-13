These five returners strike fear in special teams units

The diminutive speedster has quickly ascended to the ranks of the elite after thriving as a dual threat in the kicking game. Sproles has ranked among league leaders in kick and punt returns the past two seasons, and is one of the most dangerous returners in the game. With an outstanding combination of speed, quickness and elusiveness, Sproles is an explosive jitterbug who specializes in finding cracks in the coverage. He has produced at least five kick returns over 40 yards in each of the past two seasons, and found pay dirt in each campaign. In addition, he has shown the same big play potential as a punt returner with four returns over 20 yards, and a robust 11.3 yard average in 2008. Although Sproles has increasingly gained acclaim as a third-down back, his exceptional return skills should be celebrated when tabbing the top returners in the game.