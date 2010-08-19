These fantasy draft results can help out the casual owner

In the growing phenomenon that is fantasy football, there are a lot of casual players and newbies out there that participate for the fun of the game and don't necessarily understand the intricacies of how the "experts" draft their teams. So as useful as these drafts can be in terms of evaluating player values, they're clearly not going to be a window into how most drafts will fall out. As a result, I've decided to break down my team and some of the results of a recent draft I had with my friends from back home. Some of them know football well, while some are just involved to have fun and maybe talk a little trash. These results can be useful to those casual fans who don't have the time to dedicate to fantasy football but still participate in a league. This particular league is based on a standard scoring system that also rewards one point per reception. Each team was required to draft a starting lineup of one quarterback, two running backs, one flex spot, three wide receivers, one tight end, one kicker and one defensive team.