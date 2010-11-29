These eight games will chart map to playoff course

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, Dec. 19: The two games each team plays following this AFC South tilt could prove just as vital as this -- if the Colts beat the Jaguars. Should Jacksonville win, it would have the head-to-head advantage since it already beat Indy. The Colts' injuries and inability to run the ball are catching up to them while the Jaguars refuse to go away. A Jacksonville victory could mean its season finale with Houston would be for the division title. The loser likely won't advance to the playoffs since the wild-card teams appear to be coming from the AFC North and East. Imagine Peyton Manning at home after 16 games.