These defenders were the best values of the 2008 fantasy season

With the continued rise of fantasy football, most players are now aware of what it takes to be a Fantasy Football Hall of Famer --players that went largely undrafted before the season only to end up with statistics on par with players drafted in the earlier rounds. People don't often equate the "Hall of Fame" accolades to the year's surprise IDP performers, but every year there are just as many new-found studs on the defensive side of the ball as there are on offense. With that said, here are your 2008 IDP inductees at all three levels of defense, as well as the candidates that just barely missed out.