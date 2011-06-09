These backup QBs show potential to start in the future

Hoyer could become the next Patriots backup to emerge from obscurity to relevance. He has performed exceptionally well during the preseason the past two years, and has also been solid in his spot appearances. Hoyer shows solid footwork, mechanics and awareness in the pocket. He is not only a sound decision maker with the ball in his hands, but he has the patience to pick apart coverages by taking what the defense is willing to surrender. Hoyer's style will not impress on tape, but his steady production and sensible approach could make him the right guy for a team looking for a reliable game manager.