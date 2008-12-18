These 10 understudies ready to become leading men

1. Steve Spagnuolo, Giants defensive coordinator

He's 49 with 10 years of NFL experience and blasted onto the scene last season with his great game plans throughout the Giants' run to the Super Bowl. This season, he lost his two best pass rushers and still has his defense dominating. He's a communicator, and his experience comes under Tom Coughlin, Andy Reid and Johnson. If Spagnuolo wants to leave the Giants, he'll have an offer.