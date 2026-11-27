DETROIT -- Their body language said it all. Hands on hips. Dejected stares. Desperate glances at the videoboard, squinting at the replay through their facemasks, hoping for a bailout that never came.

In an instant, a game the Detroit Lions led from nearly start to finish was no longer theirs. There wasn't much to be thankful for in the final moments of this game. This loss is going to sting.

"I just told the guys, 'Man, don't let this ruin your Thanksgiving,'" Dan Campbell said, after his team's crushing 39-35 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving. "It's going to sting, and it should sting for a while, but man, put it behind you and try to enjoy your family."

Easier said than done for the rest of this city, after a game like that.

If you're wondering how the Lions blew an 11-point lead with less than nine minutes to go, folks in Detroit are, too. You can add this one to the long list of games that, um, put a damper on Thanksgiving in this city.

The Lions had every opportunity to win this game -- a massive one for their divisional hopes. Their offense was humming to the tune of 549 yards. Jahmyr Gibbs looked primed to enter the MVP race, after a 252-yard outing with America watching.

And maybe, just maybe, the Lions were poised to quiet some of the noise regarding their former offensive coordinator, proving they're still the team to beat in this division.

Instead, a series of unfortunate events led to a double-digit collapse that will have the hot takes flying off the shelves like a vintage Black Friday discount.

This looked like the Lions' game, after Gibbs' 70-yard touchdown run with 8:20 to go. Ford Field was ready to explode. The Lions were poised to take a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter, pending the PAT. However, after the play, left guard Christian Mahogany -- who was already benched for a game this season over a violation of team rules -- was flagged for taunting.

It made for a 48-yard PAT, rather than a 33-yarder. Jake Bates missed. Their lead remained 11.

"I feel bad that that happened," Mahogany said in the locker room, admitting new Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons got under his skin. "I just got too hot and too high and let my emotions get the best of me."

"It changed the dynamic of the points because now you're going for two instead of just kicking a field goal, and now it changes the end of that game," Campbell said.

On the ensuing Chicago possession, the Bears scored quickly. It took them three plays to go 71 yards -- reminiscent of the defense the Lions played early this season. Bears receiver Rome Odunze beat Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin for six. Chicago went for two and converted, making it a 35-32 game. It cut the lead down to three, rather than four, thanks to the taunting penalty and missed PAT.

Despite the self-inflicted mistakes, despite a loss of composure, the Lions still had their chances to put this one away. Several of them, in fact.

The next drive ended in an interception. Jared Goff's pass was deflected, Jameson Williams couldn't corral it and Dillon Thieneman was gifted the football. On Detroit's next possession, Gibbs shot out of a cannon on the first play -- a 34-yard run to put the pressure back on Chicago. He didn't touch the ball again until fourth down. A short run by Sione Vaki, an incomplete pass to Brock Wright and a short gain to Sam LaPorta set up a fourth-and-4 from the CHI 33.

Because of the missed PAT, a field goal in that scenario would only have given the Lions a six-point lead. The trickle-down effect was felt. Maybe if it were a four-point lead, the Lions go for the field goal to make it a seven-point game with a little more than two minutes to go. But knowing the Bears could win it with a touchdown, Campbell wanted to finish the game with the ball in his offense's hands -- something he's done time and time again.

A successful conversion and the Lions were one step closer to icing the game. It's worked before. The Bears were in man coverage. They sent a blitz. The Lions had Gibbs in space to the flats. It was everything they wanted … except the outcome.

"I feel like as an offense, we pride ourselves on finishing the game, and I feel like we've done a really good job of that in my time here," Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown said after the game. "I feel like this is one of the games that we kind of let go as an offense. … I think it's our job as an offense to finish that game, but we didn't do it."

Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards made an incredible play, wrapping up Gibbs' legs as he searched for the first-down marker. The one time Chicago stopped Gibbs, just so happened to be the only time it mattered.

Turnover on downs.

"We had a great play on," Goff said. "… That guy made an incredible tackle in open field like that on probably the best player in the league right now. Yeah, it was good play, but I'll take my chances with zero every time."

In the end, the Bears made plays to win. The Lions didn't make enough to avoid losing.

The most notable came with just 9 seconds left. It was third-and-goal from the Detroit 6. If the Lions get the stop, the Bears likely opt for a game-tying field goal, sending the game to overtime. Instead, Williams took the opening the Lions left for him.

The Lions rushed three. They gave Williams all day to survey the field. He stepped up in the pocket, calmly lofted a ball to Odunze in the back corner of the end zone and connected on a game-winning 9-yard touchdown. Odunze's footwork allowed him to get both feet in bounds, with just an inch of space between his cleat and the sideline. He beat Rock Ya-Sin for a second time. The latter came with 3 seconds to go. Bears 39, Lions 35.

"That's on me, man," Ya-Sin said. "I'm a man. I'm not gonna ever shy away from it or try to hide from it or nothing. Take those two plays away, I think we win that game. I'm not trying to take credit from them -- they're a good team. But I know, like, for myself, I just hate that I let my team down. … It's gonna sting for a while."

Ya-Sin may feel that way, but his teammates and head coach acknowledge it was a collective loss. The offense had four false starts, killing drives before they could get going. The taunting penalty was costly, as was the missed PAT. Chicago exposed the flats, with Williams completing 10 of his 11 attempts for 127 yards on routes to the flats -- the most in a game since 2018, per Next Gen Stats. The Lions allowed 277 second-half yards, and the Bears went 8-of-14 on third and fourth downs in the final two frames. Goff's deflected pass led to Williams' bobble, allowing the ball to hang in the air for an interception on a drive the Lions could've scored on. Throwing on third-and-1 when your offense rushes for 7.9 a carry is certainly open to criticism. Gibbs wins in the open field against a linebacker nine times out of 10. When the Lions needed it most, they couldn't get it.

It'll sit with them for a while.

"They made more plays than us today," St. Brown said. "They deserve that win. It was a back-and-forth game all game. They just made one more play than we did. We're gonna see them again end of the year. … We dropped this one today, but we'll have a chance to try to get back."

St. Brown was quick to mention that the Lions (8-3) have the same record as they did at this point in 2023 -- the year they reached the NFC Championship. This is their first loss in six games. Running the table was never realistic.

After some time to regroup, the Lions head to Atlanta to face the Falcons (3-7) next week, then host the Titans (1-9) in Detroit the following week. If they take care of business, that's two winnable games that could get them to double-digit victories by Week 14. They'll see the Bears again in Chicago in Week 17, with a chance to right today's wrongs. In the meantime, they'll have 10 days between games to rest and recover, after finishing a stretch of three games in 11 days.

There's no reason to bury the Lions. This isn't the end for them. They led for all but three seconds in this game. But make no mistake: This one's gonna linger. It should, given what was at stake. These are games good teams figure out how to win. Chicago showed a hunger late in that game.

The Lions, meanwhile, played with their food on Thanksgiving.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.