There really is more to the combine than meets the eye

It's not uncommon to see a running back that was advertised throughout the college season as being 6-feet tall to measure in at 5-foot-10 at the combine. It is not going to hurt his stock that much. However, if an offensive left tackle that was supposed to be 6-5 measures in at 6-3, he is headed to guard. A quarterback rumored to be 6-3 that measures at 6-1 has a problem. An offensive tackle or a defensive end with short arms is going to have a red flag next to his name because certain traits like arm length are critical when comparing the player to former draft picks. A good college quarterback with small hands is going to be bumped down on some draft boards.