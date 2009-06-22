Then and Now: New York Jets

Published: Jun 22, 2009

Joe Namath arrived in New York after starring at Alabama, the pre-eminent college program at the time. He played for legendary college coach Bear Bryant and was already famous due to both his charismatic personality and playing ability. Mark Sanchez recently landed in New York after starring at Southern California, the current pre-eminent college program. He played for legendary college coach Pete Carroll and is already famous due to an engaging personality and elite talent.

