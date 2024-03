The Houston Oilers won the first two AFL championships. One of the major contributors to those early teams was RB Charley Tolar. At only 5-foot-5, but weighing 200 pounds, the powerful Tolar paired with Billy Cannon to form a potent backfield duo. Chris Johnson is not as dimunitive as Tolar, but he is the undersized complement to LenDale White in the Titans' productive rushing attack of today.