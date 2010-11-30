The Zackery Lystedt Youth Sports Concussion Law: Background

Published: Nov 30, 2010 at 05:54 AM

» Background | How to pass a similar state law | Meet Zackery Lystedt

The conference on the Zackery Lystedt Youth Sports Concussion Law was held on Oct. 9, 2010 at the Seattle Seahawks facility in Renton, Wash., and hosted by the National Football League and the Brain Injury Association of the State of Washington. This segment contains Background on the youth sports concussion issue and features remarks from:

» Peter McLoughlin, President of the NFL Seattle Seahawks
» Richard G. Ellenbogen, MD, Co-Medical Director of the NFL's Head, Neck and Spine Committee and Chief of Neurological Surgery at UW Medical and Seattle Children's Hospital
» NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell
» Stanley Herring, MD, Co-Medical Director Seattle Sports Concussion Program at Harborview Medical Center and Medical Director of Spine Care at University of Washington Medicine, Team Physician for the Seattle Seahawks
» Washington Governor Christine Gregoire
» Ileana Arias, Ph.D, Principal Deputy Director for Centers for Disease Control
» General Peter Chiarelli, Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S Army

