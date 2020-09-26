The Wrap - Week 3

The Fast Five…

1) The Los Angeles Chargers lost again on Sunday, falling 21-16 to the Carolina Panthers. But Anthony Lynn's men are entertaining with Justin Herbert at quarterback. On the final play of the game, Herbert completed a pass to Keenan Allen that was the old hook and ladder play. Allen tossed the ball back to Austin Ekeler but he couldn't reel it in with the endzone wide open. Our very own Efe Obada recovered to give the Panthers the win. It was just one more wild play in an amazing NFL weekend. Herbert is the future for the Chargers, though.

2) When he was replaced five minutes into the second half, the pain was etched all over the face of Chicago's Mitchell Trubisky. He won a training camp quarterback battle with Nick Foles but held the job for just two and a half games. Given that Foles then threw for 188 yards and three touchdowns (he had two other scores overturned) in just under a half of action, it's hard to see Trubisky get his job back. If he fades away into backup quarterback obscurity, let me say one final time that the Bears selected Trubisky ahead of Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson in the same draft. Ouch!

3) Tom Brady became the oldest player in NFL history to throw three touchdown passes in a game as he completed a hat-trick in a 28-10 win at Denver at the age of 43 years and 55 days. While that's a nice stat, what is more important is that Brady looked more like… well, like Tom Brady. He was on the same page as Chris Godwin and Mike Evans as both men caught touchdowns and this Bucs offense is rounding into shape. Brady had a QB rating of 78.4 in Week 1, 80.3 in Week 2 and 115.8 on Sunday.

4) New England's run-first attitude was on full display in a smash-mouth win over the Raiders. The Pats dialled up 38 runs for 250 yards and two scores compared to just 30 pass plays. We'll see if it is sustainable and enough, but it does offer up the Pats' best hope for success.

5) Alvin Kamara may have been on the losing side on Sunday night but not for the want of trying. The Saints' running back was sensational. Please check out his 52-yard catch and run for a touchdown. It will be one of the best plays you see this season.

Fact of the Week

The Atlanta Falcons blew a 15-point fourth quarter lead against Dallas in Week 2 and followed that collapse in Week 3 as they threw away a 16-point advantage against Chicago on Sunday. The Falcons became the first team in NFL history to blow consecutive fourth-quarter leads of 15 points or more and lose.

Finish That Sentence

Each week in this spot I ask readers - via Twitter - to randomly send me the start of a sentence and, as we do on our NFL UK Live stage show tours, I will finish the sentence with the first thought that comes into my head. Here we go…

From Richard James (@britbearsfan1) With Nick Foles at quarterback, the Bears offense is… in good hands providing he can stay healthy. We all know the short-term impact Foles has been able to have on his teams. But can he last the distance or is he just a bridge who allows the Bears to move on from Trubisky? There will be much excitement over Foles but he did lose the Jacksonville job last season, albeit with injuries playing a part.

From Goshdarn Pandemic (@Grey_and_pointy) The unluckiest team so far this season has been… the Houston Texans. Did you see their schedule? Brutal. Houston opened with losses to Kansas City, Baltimore and Pittsburgh, facing two NFL MVPs and a Super Bowl winner at QB. Take heart, Texans fans. The last time your team started 0-3 was in 2018 and you ended up 11-5 and champions of the AFC South.

From Dean Faccini (@DeanFaccini) The quarterback I feel the most sorry for is… Deshaun Watson. See above. I think this is a special talent capable of competing for a Super Bowl each and every season. He just doesn't have enough talent around him and that's on Texans head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien.

From Nick Jackson (@nickjacksradio) The reason 31 other teams passed on Cam Newton is… because of his recent injury history. And the Patriots shouldn't get a medal for signing Cam after he sat on the shelf for three months. I don't think he was a part of their plan for 2020 until they realised filling Tom Brady's gigantic shoes might be too much for Jarrett Stidham. Credit New England for playing to Cam's strengths though and he looks fun to watch again.

From Steven (@rocksteady331) Adam Gase should stay because… life is funnier and better when the New York Jets suck!

Final Thought…