The Wrap - Week 14

Who's Hot…

Haason Reddick… How about this for a stat line from Sunday night? The outside linebacker was influential in the Arizona Cardinals' 26-7 win over the New York Giants, recording five tackles, five sacks, six quarterback hits and three forced fumbles. That was a pretty decent season for some defenders in a single afternoon. While the cash register sound must have been playing in Reddick's head all afternoon long in the Big Apple as he hit bonus after bonus, more important was the fact that the Cardinals stopped a three-game losing slide and did so behind a defense that has been left wanting at times this season. Arizona have sneaked back into the NFC playoff picture, but they do need to pick it up if they are to survive with the big boys come January.

Indianapolis Colts' running game… The Raiders had no answer for wave after wave of big runs that came their way on Sunday night as the Indianapolis Colts recorded a 44-27 win in Las Vegas that might actually have been even more comprehensive than that final score would suggest. The Silver and Black fired defensive coordinator Paul Guenther on Monday after the Colts carried 31 times for 212 yards (6.8 average) and two touchdowns. It was a mauling display up front from Indy and rookie Jonathan Taylor enjoyed a career night as he rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns. That is the way to go for these Colts as the playoffs approach – playing through the running game and easing the pressure on Philip Rivers in the passing game. The Colts also looked good on defense in what was one of their most complete performances of the year.

Stefon Diggs… Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane has to be applauded for the offseason trade that brought another big-time wide receiver on board for Josh Allen. As the Bills close in on their first division title since 1995, Diggs is clearly a major part of their offense. He caught 10 passes for 130 yards and one touchdown in Sunday night's win over Pittsburgh and he now has 10 receptions in three of his last four outings. Diggs has been a perfect fit on and off the field in Buffalo and has 100 catches on the year with three games still to play. That is a very decent return with more surely to come.

Who's Not…

Cam Newton… There is no reason to believe Cam is going to return to New England in 2021. He signed a one-year deal with the Patriots and has enjoyed some highs on the ground this term. But his passing has just not been good enough and he looks a shadow of his former self. Week 14 is in the books and New England's starting quarterback has thrown just five touchdown passes on the year. That is simply unacceptable. Newton threw for just 69 yards in a Week 13 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. On Thursday night, he kicked off Week 14 with just 119 passing yards and an interception in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Cam was benched for Jarrett Stidham and surely it would make more sense for New England to see what that young signal caller has in his locker for the remainder of 2020. Cam is done in New England and, perhaps, in the entire NFL.

The New York Jets… Okay, this is an obvious one given that the Jets are now 0-13 on the year after Sunday's 40-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The Jets struggled on offense, gaining just 185 yards on a day of ignominy when Jamal Adams recorded a sack for the Seahawks and Geno Smith got into the game at quarterback in relief of Russell Wilson. So where is the win going to come from if the Jets are to avoid the embarrassment of an 0-16 season? They finish at the Los Angeles Rams, home to Cleveland and at New England. It would be the most Jets thing of all if they were to win at New England, potentially taking themselves out of position to draft Trevor Lawrence. This is a franchise that keeps tripping itself up, as evidenced by the most recent unveiling of the NFL Man of the Year nominees for all 32 teams. The Jets representative was named as cornerback Pierre Desir – a player cut by the Jets in November and who is now playing for the Baltimore Ravens. It's just the Jets being the Jets.