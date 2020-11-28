The Wrap - Week 12

Finish That Sentence

Each week in this spot I ask readers - via Twitter - to randomly send me the start of a sentence and, as we do on our NFL UK Live stage show tours, I will finish the sentence with the first thought that comes into my head. Here we go…

From 'H' Rhi (@hobbit2343) If I was the Denver Broncos head coach, my starting quarterback would have been… having Zoom meetings in the lead up to the travesty of a game against the Saints. Hindsight is a wonderful thing, but that approach would hardly be rocket science. NFL protocols already mandate that players meet virtually with their coaches. I don't think the Broncos are taking this virus as seriously as they could have – that much is obvious and, as a result, they suffered a crushing loss seven days after looking competitive in beating Miami. If I could have signed anyone in a hurry to play for the Broncos, I kind of would have been fascinated to see if Kurt Warner has juice left in his arm. I know he would have every answer the defense would throw at him. Somebody get Kurt to be their 'work from home' emergency quarterback.

From Steve Myatt (@KiwiositySteve) The next head coach to be pushed off the train will be… feeling pretty aggrieved to go before Adam Gase in New York. There are no whispers that the Jets are going to off-load Gase during the season, although they definitely should. Their attack remains putrid and he has done nothing to further the career of Sam Darnold at quarterback. For the love of football, don't let him ruin Trevor Lawrence! I actually think Doug Marrone is in significant danger as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars but the lack of a general manager could buy him some time. Marrone can mind the shop until the new guy picks his coach.

From Peter Walker (@pete_the_atco) Bill Belichick won't… win another Super Bowl as head coach of the New England Patriots. Think about it for a second. Belichick is 68 years old and it is becoming clearer and clearer that the Pats do not have their long-term answer at quarterback or anywhere near enough talent around whoever they place under center. The Pats have bucked the NFL trend in order to be relevant for 20-plus years and they still have their moments in 2020. But it could take multiple years and drafts to get a franchise quarterback in place and weapons around him. Does Belichick have time to wait? How much longer will he want to go through the grind without the glory? Even if Belichick can turn things back around in four or five years, that would place his Patriots right in the middle of Patrick Mahomes-led NFL dominance from the Kansas City Chiefs.

From Adam Ellis (@adamellis42) I would rather climb Mount Everest than… watch a Detroit Lions game on Thanksgiving! Okay, that may be a little bit harsh, but they were lifeless on America's national holiday and not for the first time. They have now lost four in a row on Turkey Day and it was no surprise to hear that Matt Patricia was fired as head coach, along with general manager Bob Quinn. During their not-quite three-year reign, the Lions have never won more than two games in a row. Incredible. Next season will mark the 30th anniversary of Detroit's last playoff win, which came at the end of the 1991 campaign. I'm all for traditions, but does America really have to suffer through the Lions every year? Surely, three corking games with all teams involved is the way to go in the coming years?

Final Thought