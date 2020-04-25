The Wrap - 2020 NFL Draft Edition

The Green Bay Packers...You can spin it 78 different ways and explain it to me for about 29 hours straight, but I'm never going to get on board with the drafting of quarterback Jordan Love in the first round. Aaron Rodgers is 36 years old and can still play at a high level for at least another four years, in my opinion. How does this move help a Packers team that was 60 minutes away from the Super Bowl get over the NFC Championship Game hump? It doesn't. All it does is provide talking points and a distraction for the foreseeable future. I understand that teams want to safeguard their future at the game's most important position, but when you have a Hall of Famer in the building already, surely you do everything you can to make your team competitive every season? Rodgers needed passing game weapons and he didn't get them in this draft. And now he is going to be prickly as hell because if they try to sell the Love pick to him, how can he get on board with that? The only way Love gets on the field and succeeds in Green Bay is in a future without Rodgers. That may be okay five years from now and this could look like a good move. But right now, this looks like a disaster for Green Bay, especially compounded by their lack of interest in picking up receivers and tight ends on days two and three.