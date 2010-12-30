The week ahead on NFL Network (12/29-1/4)

Published: Dec 30, 2010 at 04:58 AM

NFL Network and NFL.com programming notes (12/29 - 1/4)

No Huddle: The Road to Dallas Presented by Mercedes-Benz premieres Thursday, Dec. 30 at 8 p.m. ET

Top 10 New Year's Day marathon begins at 6 a.m.

A look at QB Tom Brady and the Patriots Sunday on NFL GameDay Morning at 9 a.m.

Colts WR Reggie Wayne, Rams DE Chris Long featured guests on 'The Rich Eisen Podcast' on NFL.com

'The Season' profiles Giants RB Brandon Jacobs

No Huddle: The Road to Dallas Presented by Mercedes-Benz premieres on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 8 p.m.

No Huddle: The Road to Dallas Presented by Mercedes-Benz, a new weekly roundtable show in which NFL Network analysts discuss and debate the hot topics heading into the playoffs, premieres on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 8 p.m. on NFL Network. This week's analysts include former NFL executive Michael Lombardi and Super Bowl winners Warren Sapp, Kurt Warner and Brian Billick, who will give their opinions on the following topics:

Which teams will grab the final playoff spots?

Why did Mike Singletary not succeed as head coach in San Francisco?

Who will win the MVP award?

Here is a video link to a segment from Thursday's show in which the analysts discuss the greatest rivalries in the league.

No Huddle airs every Thursday throughout the playoffs at 8 p.m. featuring discussion, debate and answering fan questions via Twitter.

This week on NFL GameDay Morning: An extensive look at Tom Brady and the New England Patriots this season.

Sunday is NFL GameDay on NFL Network, starting at 9 a.m. with NFL GameDay Morning. Host Rich Eisen joins Steve Mariucci, Marshall Faulk, Michael Irvin and Warren Sapp for the first and most comprehensive pregame show every Sunday.

With a 13-2 record and home-field advantage secured throughout the playoffs, the New England Patriots are once again on top in the AFC. Leading the Patriots is quarterback Tom Brady, who is having one of the greatest seasons of his career and has thrown an NFL-record 319 consecutive pass attempts without an interception. The NFL GameDay Morning crew will discuss the following Patriots-related topics:

» New England's 26-game regular season home winning streak in games in which Tom Brady has started and finished

» Tom Brady as a leader and his place in the Top 100 NFL players of all-time

» New England head coach Bill Belichick's decision-making and leadership

» How many Super Bowl rings will Tom Brady win?

Also, heading into the final week of the regular season, the crew previews all of the matchups with playoff implications, including Bears-Packers, Bengals-Ravens, Steelers-Browns and Rams-Seahawks. Plus, a look back at the best Sunday Sitdown moments from the 2010 season, including Michael Vick, Donovan McNabb, Terrell Owens, Vince Young and more.

»Jason La Canfora reports from Baltimore for Bengals-Ravens

»Michael Lombardi reports from Cleveland for Steelers-Browns

»Lindsay Soto reports from Detroit for Vikings-Lions

»Kara Henderson reports from Green Bay for Bears-Packers

»Albert Breer reports from FedEx Field for Giants-Redskins

Top 10 New Year's Day marathon on Saturday, Jan. 1 begins at 6 a.m.

Bring in the New Year with a 13-hour marathon of the popular Top 10 series on Saturday, Jan. 1, starting at 6 a.m. Spend New Year's Day as former players and media personalities break down and debate an array of topics around the NFL, counting down from 10 to 1. Below is a complete schedule of the Top 10 marathon on NFL Network:

6 a.m. - NFL's Top 10: Undrafted Players (HD)

7 a.m. - NFL's Top 10: Things We Loved About the 2000s (HD)

8 a.m. - NFL's Top 10: Overtime Finishes (HD)

9 a.m. - NFL's Top 10: Gutsiest Calls (HD)

10 a.m. - NFL's Top 10: Jersey Numbers (HD)

11 a.m. - NFL's Top 10: Backup Quarterbacks (HD)

Noon - NFL's Top 10: Shortest Players (HD)

1 p.m. - NFL's Top 10: Lefty Quarterbacks (HD)

2 p.m. - NFL's Top 10:Raiders (HD)

3 p.m. - NFL's Top 10: Quarterbacks of the 80s (HD)

4 p.m. - NFL's Top 10: Uniforms (HD)

5 p.m. - NFL's Top 10: Revenge Games (HD)

6 p.m. - NFL's Top 10:Pittsburgh Steelers (HD)

This week on Around the League and NFL Total Access: New Orleans' Jonathan Vilma and Tampa Bay's Josh Freeman.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Around the League:

» New Orleans' Jonathan Vilma via Team Cam

» NFL Insider with Michael Lombardi

NFL Total Access:

NFL Insider with Jason La Canfora

Thursday, Dec. 30

Around the League:

» NFL Insider with Jason La Canfora

NFL Total Access:

» NFL Insider with Jason La Canfora

Friday, Dec. 31

Around the League:

» Tampa Bay's Josh Freeman via Team Cam

» NFL Insider with Steve Wyche

NFL Total Access:

» NFL Insider with Steve Wyche

This week on Playbook

Wednesday 6 p.m. - Playbook with Sterling Sharpe, Mike Mayock and Solomon Wilcots:

» How did the Ravens beat the Browns to stay in the hunt for the AFC North crown?

» How this season matches up with the others in Tom Brady's career.

Thursday 6 p.m. - AFC Playbook with Sterling Sharpe, Brian Baldinger and Joe Theismann:

» Why the Colts will win the AFC South.

» How can the Steelers clinch the AFC North and a first-round bye?

Friday at 6 p.m. - NFC Playbook with Sterling Sharpe, Brian Baldinger and Joe Theismann:

» Who will win the NFC Wild Card race?

» Why will the Rams win the NFC West?

Latest Episode of 'The Rich Eisen Podcast' Available on NFL.com and iTunes: Features Colts WR Reggie Wayne and Rams DE Chris Long, Plus Actors Jeff Garlin and Jon Hamm

With the playoffs right around the corner, "The Rich Eisen Podcast" welcomes two players whose teams play in meaningful games this weekend. First up is Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne, fresh off a win over the Oakland Raiders. With a "win-and-you're-in" game against the Tennessee Titans this Sunday, Wayne discusses the roller coaster season the Colts have had thus far, one year removed from a loss in Super Bowl XLIV. Next up is St. Louis defensive end Chris Long, whose Rams could make the playoffs for the first time since 2004 with a win over the Seattle Seahawks in prime time. To top off the episode, Jeff Garlin of Curb Your Enthusiasm and Jon Hamm of Mad Men talk about their respective shows and favorite NFL teams.

For more information on "The Rich Eisen Podcast," please visit richeisen.nfl.com or go to iTunes to download the latest episode.

New Episode of 'The Season' on NFL.com Profiles New York Giants RB Brandon Jacobs

The latest episode of "The Season" is now available on NFL.com. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 264 pounds, New York Giants running back Brandon Jacobs is widely regarded as one of the more physical running backs in the league. Yet even the sturdy Jacobs can grow weary near the end of a grueling NFL season. In order to stay healthy, Jacobs turns to a Japanese style of acupuncture to recover from each game. Watch the technique Jacobs uses in order to keep running at his best near the end of the season.

To watch the latest installment in the series, please click here.

Every week on NFL.com, a new webisode of "The Season" will premiere, opening a new window into professional football to which fans and observers are usually not privy. The characters that will emerge over the season will spread across a broad spectrum - from quarterbacks to coaches, general managers to scouts, beer vendors to executives. "The Season" is a project that's not so much the story of the 2010 NFL season, but the tale of an NFL season - an important distinction. While who wins and who loses, who starts and who fumbles are all part of the story, they're more incidental to the greater purpose of the piece - to provide a single, all-encompassing biography of a season.

This week on NFL.com

Wednesday, Dec. 29

CHAT: Mike Mayock (11:30 a.m.)

CHAT: Jason La Canfora (noon)

Thursday, Dec. 30

CHAT: Vic Carucci (1 p.m.)

CHAT: Albert Breer (2 p.m.)

Sunday, Jan. 2

CHAT: Fantasy Live (10 a.m.)

11:30 a.m.- NFL Fantasy Live with Michelle Beisner, Michael Fabiano and Dave Dameshek delivers the most up to date information for your fantasy team to have a record-setting day.

Day-by-day programming schedule (all times listed are ET)

Wednesday, Dec. 29

4 p.m. - Around the League (HD) - LIVE

6 p.m. -* Playbook* (HD)

7 p.m. - NFL Total Access (HD)

8 p.m. - NFL Replay:New York Jets vs. Chicago Bears (HD)

9:15 p.m. - NFL Replay:New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons (HD)

10:30 p.m. -* Sound FX:* 2010, Week 16 (HD)

11 p.m. - NFL Total Access (HD)

Midnight - Playbook (HD)

Thursday, Dec. 30

Noon - Playbook (HD)

1 p.m. - NFL Replay:New York Jets vs. Chicago Bears (HD)

2:15 p.m. -* NFL Replay:*New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons (HD)

3:30 p.m. - Sound FX: 2010, Week 16 (HD)

4 p.m. - Around the League (HD) - LIVE

6 p.m. - Playbook: AFC (HD)

7 p.m. - NFL Total Access (HD)

8 p.m. - No Huddle: Road to Dallas Presented by Mercedes-Benz (HD)

9 p.m. - Best of Sound FX: Bill Parcells (HD)

9:30 p.m. - Sound FX: 2010, Week 16 (HD)

10 p.m. - Playbook: AFC (HD)

11 p.m. -* NFL Total Access* (HD)

Friday, Dec. 31

Noon - Playbook: AFC (HD)

1 p.m. - Best of Sound FX:Tony Romo (HD)

1:30 p.m. - Best of Sound FX: Mike Holmgren (HD)

2 p.m. - Best of Sound FX: Bill Parcells (HD)

2:30 p.m. - Sound FX: 2010, Week 16 (HD)

3 p.m. - No Huddle: Road to Dallas Presented by Mercedes-Benz (HD)

4 p.m. - Around the League (HD) - LIVE

6 p.m. - Playbook: NFC (HD)

7 p.m. - NFL Total Access (HD)

8 p.m. - NFL's Top 10: Lefty Quarterbacks (HD)

9 p.m. - NFL's Top 10: Draft Class

10 p.m. - Top 100: NFL's Greatest Players: #40-31 (HD)

11 p.m. - NFL Total Access (HD)

Midnight - Playbook: NFC (HD)

Saturday, Jan. 1

6 a.m. - NFL's Top 10: Undrafted Players (HD)

7 a.m. - NFL's Top 10: Things We Loved About the 2000s (HD)

8 a.m. - NFL's Top 10: Overtime Finishes (HD)

9 a.m. - NFL's Top 10: Gutsiest Calls (HD)

10 a.m. - NFL's Top 10: Jersey Numbers (HD)

11 a.m. -* NFL's Top 10:* Backup Quarterbacks (HD)

Noon - NFL's Top 10: Shortest Players (HD)

1 p.m. - NFL's Top 10: Lefty Quarterbacks (HD)

2 p.m. - NFL's Top 10:Raiders (HD)

3 p.m. - NFL's Top 10: Quarterbacks of the 80s (HD)

4 p.m. -* NFL's Top 10:* Uniforms (HD)

5 p.m. - NFL's Top 10: Revenge Games (HD)

6 p.m. - NFL's Top 10:Pittsburgh Steelers (HD)

7 p.m. - NFL Total Access (HD)

8:30 p.m. - Top 100: NFL's Greatest Players: #40-31 (HD)

9:30 p.m. - NFL's Top 10: Football Factories

10:30 p.m. - Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleader Swimsuit Special

11 p.m. - NFL Total Access (HD)

Sunday, Jan. 2

'NFL GameDay'

9 a.m. - NFL GameDay Morning (HD)

1 p.m. - NFL GameDay StatZone (HD)

4 p.m. - NFL GameDay Scoreboard (HD)

7:30 p.m. - NFL GameDay Highlights (HD)

11:30 p.m. - NFL GameDay Overtime (HD)

Midnight - NFL GameDay Final (HD)

Monday, Jan. 3

3 p.m. - NFL Replay Real-Time: 2010, Week 17 (HD)

4 p.m. - Around the League (HD) - LIVE

6 p.m. - Up to the Minute (HD)

6:30 p.m. - The Coaches Show (HD)

7 p.m. - NFL Total Access (HD)

8:30 p.m. - TBD

10 p.m. - TBD

11:30 p.m. -* The Coaches Show* (HD)

Midnight - NFL Total Access (HD)

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Noon - NFL Replay Real-Time: 2010, Week 17 (HD)

1 p.m. - NFL's Top 10: Lefty Quarterbacks (HD)

2 p.m. - NFL's Top 10: Draft Classes

3 p.m. - NFL's Top 10: Football Factories

4 p.m. - Around the League (HD) - LIVE

6 p.m. - Playbook (HD)

7 p.m. - NFL Total Access (HD)

Field Pass Block (8 -11 p.m.)

8 p.m. - NFL Replay (HD)

9:15 p.m.- NFL Replay (HD)

10:30 p.m. - Best of Sound FX:Bill Belichick (HD)

