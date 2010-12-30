The week ahead on NFL Network (12/29-1/4)

Every week on NFL.com, a new webisode of "The Season" will premiere, opening a new window into professional football to which fans and observers are usually not privy. The characters that will emerge over the season will spread across a broad spectrum - from quarterbacks to coaches, general managers to scouts, beer vendors to executives. "The Season" is a project that's not so much the story of the 2010 NFL season, but the tale of an NFL season - an important distinction. While who wins and who loses, who starts and who fumbles are all part of the story, they're more incidental to the greater purpose of the piece - to provide a single, all-encompassing biography of a season.