The Week 9 Wrap

London...Four successful games drawing close to 300,000 fans and now London is once again in the conversation when it comes to a potential NFL franchise relocation. There is much to be discussed on that front - check my Twitter feed - especially after an article in The Athletic reported that league officials have discussed the Los Angeles Chargers and a long-term home in London. We can argue back and forth -; again, check my Twitter feed - about whether it would work or if existing fans would want it, but this is proof of what I predicted a while back. Whenever an unhappy team is considering its long-term home and future, London is going to be in the conversation. We have built this thing up enough for that to be the case for the foreseeable future.