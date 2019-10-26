The Week 8 Wrap

From Ian G (@IanG1878)... The empty seats at Wembley were...not on my radar and anyone who is trying to make this an issue is being very petty indeed. There was a late return of tickets from the Rams and Bengals, as well as some seat kills that no longer needed to be seat kills due to confirmation of camera positions from broadcasters. I know some frustrated fans are keen to open the ticket tout can of worms any time an empty seat appears at Wembley or Tottenham, but there is much more going on behind the scenes than first might appear. I think it is unfair to suggest a few empty seats here or there are a sign of some greater problem. Have a look around the NFL on Sunday night and show me stadiums in America that were fuller than Wembley, which was still packed with 83,000 fans. I bet you cannot show me five. The San Francisco 49ers are undefeated this year and there were swathes of empty seats for their big game against the Carolina Panthers. Thousands of empty seats for one of the biggest games of the year for one of the best teams in the league. Don't try to tell me London has a problem selling these games. I'm not buying it.