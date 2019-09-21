The Week 3 Wrap

Patrick Mahomes...The best in the business is getting even better. Reigning NFL Most Valuable Player Patrick Mahomes might actually be even more dangerous and even more accomplished than he was in his 5,000-yard, 50-touchdown 2018 campaign. Mahomes often defies logic with some of his throws. He will throw across his body, take chances and often throw off his back foot: instead of stepping into throws. And the result is so often the same - the ball is on the money, delivered with undefendable velocity and quite often ends up with six points being placed on the scoreboard. Mahomes was sensational in Kansas City's 33-28 win and we even saw his impact on the game when Baltimore had the football. The Ravens felt a sense of urgency to keep pace with Mahomes and the Chiefs and rolled the dice accordingly - with very mixed results. With Mahomes in this kind of form, he's going to run away with the MVP prize yet again.