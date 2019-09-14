The Week 2 Wrap

Kirk Cousins...The knock on Cousins has long been that he cannot win the truly big games. He himself suggested in the offseason that he was a ".500 quarterback" until he can prove otherwise. Cousins' record as a starter is actually a little below that at 35-38-2 and he has not stood up big when the lights have been at their brightest. A big early season road game at Lambeau Field saw Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings come up short 21-16 to the Green Bay Packers. Cousins was up and down all day but was at his most disappointing on a first and goal at the Green Bay eight-yard line. After fighting back into contention and hanging around, the Vikings had a chance to take the game. But on first down, Cousins threw an ill-advised pass into double (and possibly triple) coverage. Kevin King made the leaping interception to all but end the game. Kirk has to be better in those situations. That is, after all, why the Vikings brought him on board.