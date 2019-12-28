The Week 17 Wrap

A year later, I witnessed one of the more bizarre Super Bowls as the lights went out for 34 minutes due to a power outage in the Superdome. The Baltimore Ravens were leading 28-6 in the third quarter when the lights went out. It was not completely dark as the emergency lighting kicked in, but it was still pretty eerie and very surreal. We lost all contact with our control room at Sky Sports and we knew we had been kicked off air. I remember standing outside our studio and chatting with Mark Chapman, who was presenting for the BBC next door. We both very much doubted many at home would be with us for the duration of such a one-sided game when the lights did come back on. But those who did witnessed a classic as the 49ers came storming back. Baltimore held at their own five late in the game to win 34-31, allowing Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis to walk off into the sunset as a Super Bowl champ.