The Week 13 Wrap

From Mark Fawcett (@mjfawcett) The team that confuses me the most is...the Houston Texans. To be clear, this is not the team I am most pleased or disappointed with - it is the team I cannot quite put my finger on this season. First up, let me make it very clear that I believe this to be a talented and dangerous contender, as evidenced by their defeat of New England on Sunday night. But there have been times this year where the Texans have dropped the ball just when we start to believe in them. So as we enter the final four weeks of the regular season, I'm not fully sure who this team is or can be. On one day they look capable of springing some playoff wins here or there and going all the way. And then on other days, I wonder if they can hold off the Tennessee Titans in the AFC South.