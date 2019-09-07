The Week 1 Wrap

I get why the New England Patriots have taken a chance on Antonio Brown at the relatively low-risk price of $15 million for one season. But it doesn't sit well with me that, on the face of it, Brown deliberately agitated his way out of Oakland and onto the open market. I guess we'll never officially know if that is the case or not but Brown will now play for the best team in football and with the greatest player of all time throwing him the passes. That is obviously a pretty good situation for him to be in. It.s hard to swallow because Brown is far from the ideal role model or teammate and yet he has been royally rewarded for being a total pain in the Raiders' you know what.