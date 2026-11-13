The Vikings embarrassed them in Week 1. Now, Green Bay's O-line has what it takes

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Jordan Morgan was a disaster in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Green Bay Packers left tackle and 2024 first-round pick, starting his first meaningful game in the NFL at his college position, crumbled under the pressure of an incessant defense and arguably the toughest road environment in the league.

In a 39-22 loss that afternoon, Morgan surrendered five pressures (still tied for his season high), three quarterback hits (also a season high) and committed a false start on the third offensive play of the season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Entering Week 10 against the same opponent, this time at Lambeau Field, Morgan's recent improvement is a microcosm of the offensive line's growth since that fateful day in Minneapolis. Morgan's last two games were his first two without allowing pressure, per PFF. In 79 combined pass-blocking snaps in wins over the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots, Morgan has begun showing why the Packers entrusted him to protect quarterback Jordan Love's blindside.

The Vikings still feature an unrelenting pass rush and probably the NFL's best defense. But the surging Packers should feel much better about their left tackle and the others tasked with protecting the MVP candidate behind them against Minnesota defensive coordinator Brian Flores' unit.

"Everybody's confident," Morgan said Thursday about the offensive line. "We're 10 weeks in. We should be feeling good."

The Packers felt anything but good after Week 1. They saw a 22-10 lead evaporate as the Vikings scored 29 unanswered points over the game's final 18 minutes, largely because Love's protection disappeared. That day, Morgan started his second career game at left tackle (the first came in a meaningless Week 18 game last season when backups played in the same stadium). Left guard Donovan Jennings and right guard Jacob Monk started their first career games. Right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele was still rounding into form from offseason knee surgery.

The result? Love weathered 15 quarterback hits. Morgan gave up those five pressures, Monk four, Bako-Bewele three, center Sean Rhyan three and Jennings two, per PFF.

Fast-forward nine weeks and the offensive line has improved vastly in pass protection. Morgan, the only constant on the offensive line this season, said he feels much more comfortable at left tackle now than he did facing the Vikings in Week 1.

Over the first three weeks, the Packers ranked 31st in pressure percentage allowed (44.7) while Love took the most quarterback hits in the league (31, eight more than anyone else), according to TruMedia. From Weeks 4-9, the Packers ranked 13th in pressure percentage allowed (33.8) while Love took 26 hits, tied for 17th most over that span.

Tight end Tucker Kraft was asked Thursday where the Packers have grown most since Week 1.

"I'd say our offensive line, for sure," Kraft said.

Morgan has stabilized his play lately, while veteran left guard (and now right guard) Laken Tomlinson has been a godsend since signing with the Packers after the Week 3 debacle against the Atlanta Falcons. Rhyan was sturdy at center, and 2025 seventh-round pick John Williams, who never played center in a game, has filled in admirably the last three games after Rhyan and Monk suffered injuries on the opening drive against the Detroit Lions in Week 7.

A combination of Travis Glover, Tomlinson and Kevin Zeitler has vastly improved Monk's right-guard play, and Anthony Belton is finding his footing at right tackle after taking over for Bako-Bewele, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2.

Added experience at guard should help against Flores' exotic pressure looks this time around. The Packers weren't good enough mentally or physically before and after the snap in Week 1, so that will need to change to win their sixth game in the last seven and keep pace in a diabolical NFC North.

The Packers will start Morgan at left tackle, likely Williams at center (with Rhyan still not practicing) and Belton at right tackle. The guard spots will feature some combination of Aaron Banks, Tomlinson and Zeitler, veterans who have seen everything in the league. Packers coach Matt LaFleur wouldn't divulge his plan to reporters this week, and understandably so.

Another variable that should help the Packers: no U.S. Bank Stadium crowd noise. Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said that building is one of the toughest to play in across the league. Pre-snap communication should be much easier for Love and his linemen without a silent count Sunday, which LaFleur said "makes a significant difference."

"Oh, man. It makes a huge difference," Love said Wednesday. "Silent count, it's easier for D-line to get a little bit of a get-off. They kind of know what's coming. But I think, too, just playing there, the environment, the noise, all those things, it throws communication off for an offense. We can't hear each other communicating as well, so I think always playing at home, having our crowd, not dealing with crowd noise, not dealing with silent count, all those things, definitely make a huge factor."

The Vikings lead the NFL with a 45.6 percent pressure rate, according to TruMedia. They blitz on 69.7 percent of dropbacks. Second place in the league is 42.2 percent. Flores specializes in presenting unique looks before the snap and doing something unexpected after. Love said this week that he's mostly just guessing what the Vikings will do once the ball is snapped.

"You've still got to go execute," LaFleur added. "This is … one of, if not the top defense in the league."

Flores will get the better of the Packers' offense sometimes, LaFleur said, adding that it'll be key to survive those instances and not make a bad play worse, like fumbling or throwing up a prayer that gets intercepted.

Love will need to tap into his quick release, which he's utilized effectively at times this season.

"When you know they're coming, you've gotta find ways to get the ball out because they're bringing extra guys every time and you know that," Love said. "So we've got to have a great plan, and I think we do have that. It comes down to just seeing it, not panicking when you get those pressures and just getting the ball out quick."

Love found success in Week 1 despite the late Vikings onslaught. He completed only 21 of 42 passes, but threw for 387 yards and two touchdowns, with a late interception. Nine weeks in, Love ranks eighth in passer rating when pressured, according to TruMedia, and has thrown for 115 more yards when pressured (919) than any other NFL quarterback.

To succeed against the Vikings on Sunday, it'll require more of the same from the Packers' MVP-caliber quarterback, but this time much better from an offensive line that now looks capable of delivering.

"Obviously playing them without the crowd noise is easier because you don't have to deal with that," Stenavich said. "That being said, they're still very aggressive. They still present a lot of issues. That's just who they are. They have really good players that are all tied together.

"It's pretty impressive to watch, and it's going to be a really big challenge."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.