The Tuck Rule, The Helmet Catch rank as top plays of the 2000s

Kerry Collins took advantage of solid field position to maneuver the Giants into San Francisco territory, setting up a Matt Bryant field-goal attempt from the 23. Trey Junkin, a 41-year-old veteran who wasn't even in the league one week earlier, was the snapper. Unfortunately for Junkin -- long one of the finest at the position in pro football -- his snap was a wobbler that forced holder Matt Allen to improvise. Allen broke to his right, holding the ball as if to signal to his teammates to head downfield and get open. After scrambling a few yards, Allen hurled a pass to lineman Rich Seubert, who was dragged down as the ball was coming toward him ... a CLEAR pass-interference penalty if there ever was one.