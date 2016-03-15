The Top 20 NFL Games of 2015

From defensive slugfests to last minute comebacks to high-octane shootouts, we've compiled our list of the Top 20 Games of 2015. It's not easy whittling down a list of this nature, but after hours of debate, blood, sweat and tears, we felt good about presenting the final list below. So kick back, relax, and relive the 20 best games football had to offer us in 2015.
The Rams were facing an uphill battle going into Arizona against an undefeated Cardinals squad, but Todd Gurley put the football world on notice with a performance for the ages -- in his first NFL start. FULL STORY
After leading the Redskins to a 2-4 start, Kirk Cousins was on the brink of losing his starting job. That was, until, he orchestrated the largest comeback in franchise history, coining an unforgettable new catchphrase in the process. FULL STORY
While high-flying offenses are all the rage these days, defense is just as important as ever. When the Seahawks and Vikings clashed in the Wild Card round, it was all defense all afternoon in an old-fashioned slugfest. Until, of course, that fateful kick to end the game. FULL STORY
Two of the game's best -- Odell Beckham Jr. and Josh Norman -- went toe-to-toe in our 18th best game of 2015, and lived to tell the tale. But there's more to this story than this single heavyweight bout. FULL STORY
Lacking any semblance of star power, Ravens-Browns on Monday night was the subject of much ridicule leading up to kickoff. However, the unheralded players on both squads turned in an entertaining game, with a finish for the ages. FULL STORY
Derek Carr vs. Ben Roethlisberger didn't seem like a potential shootout when the 2015 schedule was released, but that's what fans got in Week 9. These two old-school AFC rivals provided one of the year's best high-scoring affairs, with an exclamation point served up by Antonio Brown's monster day. FULL STORY
Denver's elite defense helped lift them to a Super Bowl win, but on a cold December evening in Pittsburgh (missing a few starters), they were unable to hold off the furious assault of Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown. FULL STORY
The NFL's best inter-conference rivalry was renewed when Eli Manning and the Giants looked to knock the Patriots from their perfect 8-0 perch. Rob Gronkowski and Stephen Gostkowski came up big, but the Patriots suffered a different sort of loss that changed the rest of their season.FULL STORY
Arizona jumped out to a surprising lead in Seattle, but the Seahawks defense and Russell Wilson fought back to take the lead in a heated NFC West showdown. Relegated from future breakout star to role player, Andre Ellington made his mark on this game and the Cardinals' season ... as well as Drew Stanton's dancing resume. FULL STORY
In Dallas' season opener, the ball refused to bounce their way as three unlucky turnovers led to 17 quick Giants points. However, even with Dez Bryant sidelined with an injury, Tony Romo delivered a signature game-winning drive that would serve as one of the lone bright spots for America's Team in 2015. FULL STORY
When the 4-7 Eagles traveled to Gillette Stadium to face the 10-1 Patriots, everyone expected a blowout victory for Tom Brady and company. However, the Eagles had different plans, and shattered expectations in a 35-28 victory over the Patriots on the back of three return touchdowns (one blocked punt, one pick six, one punt return). FULL STORY
Cam Newton and the Panthers nearly saw their bid for perfection stripped away by Drew Brees and the Saints in Week 13, until the league MVP orchestrated yet another unforgettable fourth-quarter comeback. FULL STORY
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers were looking into the abyss of potentially missing the playoffs with a costly road loss to a biter divisional rival. That was, until one of the most incredible plays of the season unfolded in the game's final seconds. FULL STORY
In one of the most bizarre finishes in recent playoff memory, the Bengals bungled a lead -- with the ball, in field goal range -- to allow the Steelers to come from behind and win in Cincinnati ... with the fourth quarter nearly over. FULL STORY
Making his second NFL start, Brock Osweiler was tasked with beating Tom Brady to keep the Broncos playoff hopes afloat. Luckily, C.J. Anderson was ready for another late-season surge. FULL STORY
While the Steelers and Seahawks are often known for their defenses, when they faced off in Week 12 it was all about offense. What resulted was the best shootout 2015 had to offer. FULL STORY
Peyton Manning seemed to be fading before our eyes in primetime, but he mustered enough strength to engineer a game-tying drive in the fourth quarter. And as was the case all season, the defense was ready to seal the deal. FULL STORY
The 17th and final meeting of Peyton Manning and Tom Brady was one for the ages, with Manning slinging the rock with everything he had left, and Brady trying to lead yet another classic fourth-quarter comeback with a trip to Super Bowl 50 on the line. FULL STORY
Few were taking the Panthers seriously as Super Bowl contenders in 2015, until they went into Seattle and walked out with a win ... thanks to a fourth-quarter comeback from the eventual MVP. FULL STORY
Aaron Rodgers pulled off his second Hail Mary of the season to tie with the Cardinals in the final seconds of regulation in the NFC Divisional Round … only to set up Larry Fitzgerald for an unforgettable overtime performance. FULL STORY