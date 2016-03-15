Analysis

The Top 20 NFL Games of 2015

Published: Mar 15, 2016 at 03:59 AM

From defensive slugfests to last minute comebacks to high-octane shootouts, we've compiled our list of the Top 20 Games of 2015. It's not easy whittling down a list of this nature, but after hours of debate, blood, sweat and tears, we felt good about presenting the final list below. So kick back, relax, and relive the 20 best games football had to offer us in 2015. 

Game 20 - St. Louis Rams at Arizona Cardinals, Week 4

The Rams were facing an uphill battle going into Arizona against an undefeated Cardinals squad, but Todd Gurley put the football world on notice with a performance for the ages -- in his first NFL start. FULL STORY

Game 19 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Redskins, Week 7

After leading the Redskins to a 2-4 start, Kirk Cousins was on the brink of losing his starting job. That was, until, he orchestrated the largest comeback in franchise history, coining an unforgettable new catchphrase in the process. FULL STORY

Game 18 - Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings, NFC Wild Card

While high-flying offenses are all the rage these days, defense is just as important as ever. When the Seahawks and Vikings clashed in the Wild Card round, it was all defense all afternoon in an old-fashioned slugfest. Until, of course, that fateful kick to end the game. FULL STORY

Game 17 - Carolina Panthers at New York Giants, Week 15

Two of the game's best -- Odell Beckham Jr. and Josh Norman -- went toe-to-toe in our 18th best game of 2015, and lived to tell the tale. But there's more to this story than this single heavyweight bout. FULL STORY

Game 16 - Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, Week 12

Lacking any semblance of star power, Ravens-Browns on Monday night was the subject of much ridicule leading up to kickoff. However, the unheralded players on both squads turned in an entertaining game, with a finish for the ages. FULL STORY

Game 15 - Oakland Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 9

Derek Carr vs. Ben Roethlisberger didn't seem like a potential shootout when the 2015 schedule was released, but that's what fans got in Week 9. These two old-school AFC rivals provided one of the year's best high-scoring affairs, with an exclamation point served up by Antonio Brown's monster day. FULL STORY

Game 14 - Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 15

Denver's elite defense helped lift them to a Super Bowl win, but on a cold December evening in Pittsburgh (missing a few starters), they were unable to hold off the furious assault of Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown. FULL STORY

Game 13 - New England Patriots at New York Giants, Week 10

The NFL's best inter-conference rivalry was renewed when Eli Manning and the Giants looked to knock the Patriots from their perfect 8-0 perch. Rob Gronkowski and Stephen Gostkowski came up big, but the Patriots suffered a different sort of loss that changed the rest of their season.FULL STORY

Game 12 - Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks, Week 10

Arizona jumped out to a surprising lead in Seattle, but the Seahawks defense and Russell Wilson fought back to take the lead in a heated NFC West showdown. Relegated from future breakout star to role player, Andre Ellington made his mark on this game and the Cardinals' season ... as well as Drew Stanton's dancing resume. FULL STORY

Game 11 - New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, Week 1

In Dallas' season opener, the ball refused to bounce their way as three unlucky turnovers led to 17 quick Giants points. However, even with Dez Bryant sidelined with an injury, Tony Romo delivered a signature game-winning drive that would serve as one of the lone bright spots for America's Team in 2015. FULL STORY

Game 10 - Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots, Week 13

When the 4-7 Eagles traveled to Gillette Stadium to face the 10-1 Patriots, everyone expected a blowout victory for Tom Brady and company. However, the Eagles had different plans, and shattered expectations in a 35-28 victory over the Patriots on the back of three return touchdowns (one blocked punt, one pick six, one punt return). FULL STORY

Game 9 - Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, Week 13

Cam Newton and the Panthers nearly saw their bid for perfection stripped away by Drew Brees and the Saints in Week 13, until the league MVP orchestrated yet another unforgettable fourth-quarter comeback. FULL STORY

Game 8 -- Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, Week 13

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers were looking into the abyss of potentially missing the playoffs with a costly road loss to a biter divisional rival. That was, until one of the most incredible plays of the season unfolded in the game's final seconds. FULL STORY

Game 7 -- Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, AFC Wild Card

In one of the most bizarre finishes in recent playoff memory, the Bengals bungled a lead -- with the ball, in field goal range -- to allow the Steelers to come from behind and win in Cincinnati ... with the fourth quarter nearly over. FULL STORY

Game 6 -- New England Patriots at Denver Broncos, Week 12

Making his second NFL start, Brock Osweiler was tasked with beating Tom Brady to keep the Broncos playoff hopes afloat. Luckily, C.J. Anderson was ready for another late-season surge. FULL STORY

Game 5 -- Pittsburgh Steelers at Seattle Seahawks, Week 12

While the Steelers and Seahawks are often known for their defenses, when they faced off in Week 12 it was all about offense. What resulted was the best shootout 2015 had to offer. FULL STORY

Game 4 -- Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, Week 2

Peyton Manning seemed to be fading before our eyes in primetime, but he mustered enough strength to engineer a game-tying drive in the fourth quarter. And as was the case all season, the defense was ready to seal the deal. FULL STORY

Game 3 -- New England Patriots at Denver Broncos, AFC Championship Game

The 17th and final meeting of Peyton Manning and Tom Brady was one for the ages, with Manning slinging the rock with everything he had left, and Brady trying to lead yet another classic fourth-quarter comeback with a trip to Super Bowl 50 on the line. FULL STORY

Game 2 -- Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks, Week 6

Few were taking the Panthers seriously as Super Bowl contenders in 2015, until they went into Seattle and walked out with a win ... thanks to a fourth-quarter comeback from the eventual MVP. FULL STORY

Game 1 -- Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals, NFC Divisional Round

Aaron Rodgers pulled off his second Hail Mary of the season to tie with the Cardinals in the final seconds of regulation in the NFC Divisional Round … only to set up Larry Fitzgerald for an unforgettable overtime performance. FULL STORY

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

