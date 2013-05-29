'The Top 100' continues; Hoke, Namath on 'NFL Total Access'

Published: May 29, 2013 at 07:55 PM

The final half of "The Top 100 Players of 2013" begins to take shape tonight as players 50-41 are unveiled at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network, followed by the one-hour reaction show at 9 p.m.

Here's what else is on tap for Thursday:

Top 100 Players of 2013

» Get a head start on the day's football talk with "NFL AM" at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network. Today, Washington Redskins tight end Fred Davis.

» Before "The Top 100," catch up with all Thursday's NFL news on "NFL Total Access" at 7 p.m. ET. Today, Michigan Wolverines coach Brady Hoke (if he doesn't chicken out), plus more football opinions from the always quotable Joe Namath -- one day before Broadway Joe's 70th birthday.

» Elliot Harrison's series on the top 20 games of 2012 continues with No. 2.

» Albert Breer on how the New England Patriots are relying on relatively young players like Jerod Mayo and Stevan Ridley to provide leadership.

» Adam Schein gives us the nine most indispensable defensive players in the NFL in The Schein Nine.

» NFL Evolution reports on what Peyton Manning learned about the NFL's popularity during this year's USO Tour of Afghanistan and the Persian Gulf.

Instant Debate: Summer headliners?

Geno_Smith_130528_HS.jpg

Geno Smith, rookie starter? Exactly 100 days from kickoff, our experts predict bold moves that'll occur before play begins. More ...

» Can't wait for the 2013 NFL season to begin? Relive the 2012 NFL season in six minutes through the lens of NFL Films in this one-of-a-kind highlight reel.

» The hour is getting late for the few NFL free agents still left on the market. Check out all the latest comings and goings with NFL.com's free-agent tracker.

» Happy birthday to Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Sam Baker, who turns 28 on Thursday.

