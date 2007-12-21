The top 10 storylines of Week 16

Titans QB Malik Willis will start Sunday vs. Texans as Ryan Tannehill misses game with ankle injury, illness
Since taking the reins as the Tennessee Titans' QB1, Ryan Tannehill hasn't missed a start. That will change Sunday. Tannehill is ill and dealing with an ankle sprain, putting rookie Malik Willis in line to start for Tennessee on the road against the Houston Texans.
Rams' Sean McVay anticipates 'normal workload' for WR Van Jefferson (knee) vs. 49ers
The Los Angeles Rams' scuffling offense is expected to get a boost Sunday against the 49ers thanks to the activation of wide receiver Van Jefferson off injured reserve, and head coach Sean McVay anticipates the third-year wideout will have a normal workload.
Seahawks QB Geno Smith's career resurgence reminds Giants DC Wink Martindale of Kurt Warner
Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale compared Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith's career resurgence to Kurt Warner against the Giants-Seahawks game. Both teams go into Sunday hoping to keep their surprise starts going.
NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!