The simple guide to playing fantasy football on NFL.com

Published: Aug 03, 2012 at 11:29 AM

How to play fantasy football

Fantasy Football - it's everywhere. On the news... at the water cooler... even your parents are talking about it. But you're worried and think it takes too much time? No way! With a few minutes to sign up and just a few more each week, you'll be on your way to the championship!

Even better, NFL.com Fantasy is 100% free to join and play.

So you're intrigued, but don't quite know where to start? Looking to get into the craze but aren't sure how it all works? Let NFL.com walk you through how simple it can be. It's as easy as 1-2-3.

Note: If you do not yet have an NFL.com user account, you may be asked to sign in or register prior to joining your first fantasy league. No worries, this is fast, free and easy as well. Just follow the prompts.

1.) Join a league

The first step is joining a league. You have a few options to choose from:

2.) Draft your team

Next, it's time to draft your team. If you chose a live draft league, you may want to prepare for the big day. NFL.com has you covered with the Fantasy Draft Kit. It has all of the fantasy research you need, including player rankings, projections, sleepers and more. You'll be a fantasy expert in no time.

On draft day, visit your league 30 minutes prior to your scheduled draft. Click the "Drafting Now" image and pick the players you want competing for you each week.

Note: If you chose an autopick or live draft lobby league above, you're all set. You can skip this step, but we recommend getting ready for the season with expert analysis and more from the NFL.com Fantasy team.

3.) Play and win!

When the NFL season kicks off on September 5, 2013, your fantasy season does the same. You field a roster consisting of several offensive players (QB, RB, WR, TE) as well as a kicker and team defense. Set your lineup and you're off, facing a new opponent every week.

Sit back and watch your team with Fantasy Game Center. As the players earn statistics and score touchdowns on the field, so does your fantasy team. At the end of the week, your team earns a win or loss. Then, it's on to the next week and matchup - just like your favorite NFL team.

The top teams in your league make the fantasy playoffs and compete for the league championship. So there you have it. With just a few minutes each week, you can join the conversation and be on your way to fantasy football glory. NFL.com Fantasy Football. It's fast, easy and free. What are you waiting for?

