The running back revival in fantasy football continues

Let's not forget the incoming rookie class of 2018, one that includes Penn State's Saquon Barkley. This kid's upside is so high that there's talk he could be the first running back to be taken with the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since Ki-Jana Carter (another Nittany Lion) in 1995. If he lands in the right spot, Barkley could end up being a first-round selection in re-draft leagues. Then there's LSU's Derrius Guice, who has three-back potential at the next level. San Diego State's Rashaad Penny and Georgia's Sony Michel (who some compare to Kamara) are a few others on a long list of potential prospects who could further beef up the position.