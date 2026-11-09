The Ravens should be sellers at the trade deadline. What do they actually have to offer?

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A four-game losing streak with three 20-plus-point defeats. Last place in the AFC North. The star quarterback potentially missing the rest of the season. A significantly flawed roster with expensive and underperforming veterans.

Everything about these 4-5 Baltimore Ravens screams "sell" before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, but nothing about how this organization has done business over the years -- and even over the past month -- suggests that will be the path general manager Eric DeCosta takes.

In their 31st season, the Ravens have never conducted an in-season selloff. They've made just two deadline trades in franchise history where they dealt a player for a draft pick: sending cornerback Jaire Alexander to the Philadelphia Eagles last November and offensive tackle Bryant McKinnie to the Miami Dolphins in 2013. Both situations involved jettisoning players unhappy with their roles, not tearing down a team going nowhere fast.

Waving the white flag isn't in the Ravens front office's playbook, and at least to this point, the team has been a buyer in trying to salvage its season. Early last month, the Ravens acquired center Cam Jurgens from the Eagles for two draft picks, including a 2028 second-rounder. Last week, the Ravens responded to Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley's injuries by trading with the Arizona Cardinals for veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett in a deal that involved a fourth- and fifth-round pick swap.

The Ravens are probably done buying unless there's a situation where they can add a player at a reasonable price who could significantly impact their team in 2027 and beyond. Acquiring Jurgens and Brissett is understandable because the Ravens still have to be functional on offense over the second half of the season, and that was going to be tough to do with your fourth center and third quarterback.

You still want to give your new coaching staff, trying to establish itself, at least an opportunity to play good football, develop young players and win games.

However, pouring more assets into the current team doesn't make much sense when there are holes throughout the roster and the Ravens are two or three losses away from not even being in the playoff mix.

Selling, on the other hand, would make sense. The Ravens could recoup some draft picks they gave up in prior trades. They could clear out some salary and potentially create cap space ahead of an offseason where at least a partial rebuild feels inevitable. Moving veterans would also open up playing time for inexperienced players who need to be evaluated anyway.

The problem is the Ravens don't have a whole lot to sell, even if DeCosta is determined to get rid of some players. Many of the Ravens veterans have bloated contracts and/or are not playing particularly well. Six of Baltimore's 16 pending unrestricted free agents are on injured reserve with season-ending injuries, taking them out of the trade equation.

DeCosta faces a difficult balancing act: keeping the team competitive through 2026 while trying to extract value for players likely to leave in a few months. He'll need to get extremely creative to make any notable moves.

The Ravens lack viable trade chips, but let's still break them down into three categories:

Most movable

WR Rashod Bateman

Bateman has modest numbers again this year (20 catches for 294 yards and a touchdown), but he's delivered when called upon, and the metrics suggest he's open enough to warrant more targets.

The 2021 first-round pick is signed through 2029 on a reasonable deal, and teams have inquired about the 26-year-old before. DeCosta may decide this is finally the time for Bateman to have a change of scenery, which would create more snaps for rookies Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt.

The Ravens would probably struggle to get much more than an early-to-mid Day 3 pick in return. If that's the case, it may make more sense to explore a trade after the season.

RB Derrick Henry

At least as of last week, before the debacle against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Ravens had no interest in trading Henry. It's unclear if that's changed, but Henry doesn't sound like someone looking to leave town.

He's signed through 2027, and the Ravens aren't looking to subtract key components of next year's team. Henry is also extremely close to Jackson, so trading the running back would seemingly be about as poorly received with the quarterback as it would be for the team's already disgruntled fan base.

It seems unlikely this happens unless Henry expresses an interest in a trade or DeCosta is blown away with an offer for the 32-year-old.

LB Roquan Smith

It's hard to say whether there will be any interest in Smith. He's still an effective player, but he's 29 now, he's not making the same number of impact plays and he still has another year left on a big-money contract.

A purge of some veteran defensive players seems overdue, and moving on from Smith would save them $8 million in cap space, which would come in handy this offseason.

However, shipping off the team's vocal leader and defensive signal-caller could make it seem like the Ravens are waiving the white flag on the season. They probably wouldn't get much in return, either.

Depth pieces

CB Chidobe Awuzie

He's been playing more since he was made an afterthought earlier this season. His age (31), injury history and inconsistent usage could give teams pause, but quality cornerback depth is hard to find at the trade deadline.

DL Calais Campbell

The venerable 40-year-old has said this is almost certainly his last season, and he returned to Baltimore to chase that elusive Super Bowl ring. He said last week he'd like to stick it out, but the Ravens could be inclined to give him an opportunity with a bona fide contender if one is interested.

RB Justice Hill

Hill is a free agent after the season, and the Ravens have two young backs in Rasheen Ali and Adam Randall who would benefit from playing time down the stretch.

Still, Hill remains valuable, particularly in pass protection. They probably won't be in any hurry to move him when the return figures to be minimal.

LB Trenton Simpson

Simpson is one of the few Ravens who has taken a significant step forward this season, totaling 57 tackles, six tackles for loss, a sack, an interception and a fumble recovery. Even better for the 25-year-old is that his breakout has come in a contract year.

Still, inside linebackers aren't traditionally in demand at the trade deadline, and the Ravens could try and play the compensatory pick game with him this offseason.

No real market

TE Mark Andrews

It's been an extremely difficult year for Andrews, who has struggled with drops and penalties and is averaging a career-low 7.6 yards per catch. It's been tough to watch at times, given how much Andrews has meant to the franchise and how hard he plays.

Signing the 31-year-old Andrews to a three-year, $39.3 million contract extension in December suddenly looks like one of DeCosta's biggest miscues. It seems far more likely that Andrews will be a post-June 1 cut this offseason.

CB Marlon Humphrey

The mercurial cornerback is another longtime Ravens standout having a nightmare season. He's been a frequent target of opposing quarterbacks and Ravens fans, who have tired of his social media act amid on-field blunders.

Humphrey is a pending free agent, and it seems almost certain he's in his final months as a Raven. The question is whether Baltimore will keep him on the roster the rest of the way. At the very least, he could be headed for a reduced role.

LT Ronnie Stanley

It's not impossible that there's a team with interest in Stanley. Quality veteran tackles tend to have a market, and Stanley's season has been far closer to uneven than poor. However, he's 32 now with an extensive injury history. He's also under contract for another year at a steep price.

Even with the urge to evaluate young tackle Carson Vinson, the Ravens will probably be hesitant to strip away protection for Brissett and Henry.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.