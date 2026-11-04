The Rams must trade for a wide receiver. Their Super Bowl hopes depend on it

LOS ANGELES -- I've seen this version of Matthew Stafford before: teetering between a lack of trust and moments of hesitation. It's not the surgical version that won his first MVP award last season. And it's not the Stafford the Los Angeles Rams need to reach their Super Bowl-contending goals in what could be his final season.

But it's the version the Rams will get as long as they leave open the hole on their roster that has existed for too long. The Rams must trade for a wide receiver before Tuesday's trade deadline. Their contention hopes could rest on whether or not they do.

Take Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers as a window into this dilemma: On the Rams' first third-and-long of the game, Stafford saw a mismatch in Sean McVay's motion scheme that sent Konata Mumpfield from the right slot to the left. It locked Chargers nickel cornerback Tarheeb Still in man coverage while chasing Mumpfield across the formation, and the Rams had grass to exploit along the sideline.

But as Stafford threw an out route that would have forced Still to play through the receiver's body, Mumpfield ran a flag route, and all he could do was watch as Still picked off the pass.

From that moment forward, Stafford looked hesitant. The Rams passed on 10 of their first 14 plays but failed to gain a first down on their first five possessions of a game for the first time since 2000, according to TruMedia. Rather than throw a contested pass to a secondary receiver on two different occasions, Stafford dirted the ball. He accepted incompletions and punts over any risk of a turnover, likely knowing that was the one way a winless Chargers team could win a game the Rams couldn't afford to lose.

After the game, Stafford was asked about the chemistry with his wide receivers.

"Obviously, I have a ton of reps with Puka (Nacua)," Stafford said. "I think our tight ends are doing a great job. Some of the other receivers, Tutu did a really nice job today, had a couple opportunities. We just missed on a couple more … Mump. Just trying to spread the ball around, do as best we can to keep everybody involved. But it's something that will continuously build."

He's describing what this passing game has looked like since Davante Adams ruptured his hamstring two games ago and went to injured reserve with a six-to-10-week recovery timeline. In wins over the Las Vegas Raiders and Chargers, Stafford has completed 40 of 54 passes. Of those, 19 completions have gone to Nacua. Another 14 completions have gone to tight ends. And just three completions have gone to receivers not named Nacua.

Tutu Atwell's 40-yard catch at the end of the first half Sunday is the Rams' only passing play of more than 20 yards since Adams went down. Atwell is a speedy vet who can make the occasional downfield play, but everything about his time in McVay's offense shows that he is a distant lever, not a foundation.

"All I care about is winning," McVay said. "We're 2-0 in those games. … I think there are a lot of ways that you can impact the game not exclusive to just catching the football. … The first five drives were not good at all, but there were a lot of reasons for that. None of them that I thought really had to do with the other receivers."

Perhaps the wide receivers weren't the problem during those five drives. But they also weren't the solution, or even options Stafford could trust. On one play on Sunday, Stafford had a miscommunication with Jordan Whittington, and Whittington was immediately pulled from the game.

McVay has made changes after wins when he sees a situation that isn't sustainable, such as when the Rams added Josh Karty last week to reconfigure the kickoff approach after they allowed two more explosive returns in a win over the Raiders. That's the energy he and general manager Les Snead need to take toward this wide receiver room.

They have tried so many workaround options. Last year, the move to three-tight end sets minimized the need for a third receiver with Nacua and Adams both healthy for the stretch run. But the cracks still showed in a 31-27 NFC Championship Game loss to the Seattle Seahawks, when Nacua and Adams combined for 13 catches for 254 yards and two touchdowns to keep the Rams in the game, but neither Terrance Ferguson nor Mumpfield could come down with a touchdown on third- and fourth-and-goal from the 6-yard line, and the Rams fell short.

McVay isn't into individual statistics, and that's not what the Rams need out of this spot. They need moments, like those end zone plays, or the fourth down the Rams ran earlier on that drive when Stafford chose to barrel for a first down with a hurt back rather than put the game in the hands of a wide-open Ronnie Rivers.

This is about proof and readiness, not talent. Mumpfield and CJ Daniels are young players who could wind up having long, productive careers for the Rams. But those timelines will align more with Ty Simpson, and the timeline that's ticking on them right now is a potential final year with Stafford, Adams and Aaron Donald.

If Stafford doesn't have trust with his wide receivers in a home game in Week 8, he's unlikely to find it in a road playoff game. Yes, Stafford can still build some trust with these young receivers over the final nine regular-season games, but this isn't the season to work through problems and focus on development. The Rams need to win every game they can to climb from 4-4 to the playoffs with one of the league's most daunting schedules.

Adams' return could help plenty, and the Rams hope to see it in the next month, but the risk will be high: He turns 34 in December, and he'll be coming back after more than a month off and at least the third hamstring injury he's suffered since the start of last season. Nacua is also battling through lingering hip and calf issues and has missed two games. Ferguson, the Rams' ideal third pass catcher, is coming off an ankle injury that has cost him the past five games.

The Rams can't afford any of those three to get hurt again -- if they can all get healthy at the same time in the first place.

"I would never rule out opportunities to get better, but at what opportunity cost?" McVay said. "… What are the resources that you would be willing to give up when you're looking at it as a whole? I understand the question, I just don't know that there's enough information or people that are out there that are available that would accommodate maybe what you guys are asking about."

The Rams don't have much room to operate after their blockbuster offseason trades for Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie. They are down first- and third-round 2027 draft picks, a second-round pick in 2028 and a third-round pick in 2029. With just $8,000 in 2026 cap space, according to Over the Cap, the Rams will need to restructure a veteran contract to make any additions.

That could rule out names such as the Jacksonville Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr. or the Washington Commanders' Stefon Diggs, whose salaries and trade costs are likely too high. But the Rams should stay open on Josh Downs, who has asked out of Indianapolis, is in a contract year on a third-round rookie salary and can offer separation versus man coverage as well as a strong punt return option.

For the likely cost of a Day 3 pick, they could look to the Tennessee Titans' Calvin Ridley, who still runs elite routes; the Colts' Keenan Allen, who would embrace a final title chase in what is almost certainly his final season; or the Minnesota Vikings' Jauan Jennings, who provides a great scheme fit after his time with the San Francisco 49ers.

They need someone whom Stafford can look to on a dropback and trust to be in the right place with the right route to make the play. That version of their quarterback can still take this team on a chase of its dreams. The Rams might not get another chance after this season to see if he can.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.