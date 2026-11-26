LOS ANGELES -- After Brandon McManus' kick sailed through the goalposts for a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, SoFi Stadium began to buzz. Los Angeles Rams defenders turned their attention to what was unfolding in front of them.

Darkness mode had been activated.

They used to beg for times like these. A moment in the fourth quarter where an opponent has to drop back and pass, again and again and again versus a ticking clock, at a time when the Rams pass rush can get revving, the secondary can lock eyes on a quarterback, and everyone has fresh air in their lungs.

That's when Byron Young flew around the left edge and Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love ran for his life right into him before collapsing like a flattened cartoon character. Three plays later, Love heaved a prayer up the right sideline, only for cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. to snare the ball out of the sky.

This 26-13 Rams victory over the Packers wasn't just a fifth straight win and a pivotal swing for their NFC wildcard chances. This was a punishing, bully-ball kick to the throat on national TV.

It is who the Rams have become, five weeks after they seemed so lost.

"The game honors toughness," coach Sean McVay said. "I think we're playing tougher. I think we're learning how to establish time of possession with being able to get the run game off. It's almost like body blows. As the game goes on, those hit a little bit harder than maybe they do earlier on in the game."

This is a crazy, evolving team in a crazy, evolving season. What started as one identity has morphed through necessity and cohesive force of will into another.

But the light was always there at the end of the tunnel, if the Rams could just stay on course enough to power through the dark.

The first game of this five-game winning streak, a 35-21 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, created the blueprint in a world without Davante Adams and Terrance Ferguson: Run to establish, throw when opportunity strikes, score early, limit mistakes and let the defense close it out.

Puka Nacua would go out soon after that, and season-ending surgeries for him and Ferguson removed hope from the outside. But McVay teams live on a different kind of fuse. It's how they've climbed out of 3-6 and 1-4 starts in two of the past three seasons to reach the playoffs. And it's how they've dug out of this year's 2-4 hole to get to 7-4 with the playoffs now realistically in their sights.

"This team is a team that's never down and out," defensive end and captain Kobie Turner said. "The media and everybody else on the outside likes to be high and low and ride the rollercoaster, but we've just continued to stay steady."

Wednesday against the Packers was the apex version. The Rams ran the ball 47 times to 23 passes before Matthew Stafford kneeled out the clock. They gave Blake Corum 32 carries, the most of any running back this season, and watched him zig and zag and power through tacklers to churn out a career-best 184 yards with a touchdown. They held the ball for 40 minutes and 40 seconds.

"If someone can line up 50 times and run it down your mouth and you don't have an answer for it," Packers star edge rusher Micah Parsons told reporters, "that's accountability."

The commitment is the simple part. The complexity is in the details, and no coach is better at finding or inventing those within a season than McVay. The same way he morphed last year's offense from a three-wide receiver base to three-tight end focused, he's found a new layer this season with a collection of different levers, including 20-personnel with Corum and Kyren Williams on the field on either side of Stafford in the shotgun, opening a new array of angles, lanes, momentum and deception.

The balance of the different sets -- from three tight ends to two running backs to variations within those, all constantly changing -- is what allows a team to run at will against stacked boxes and still find a way. Corum saw a seven-man box on 16 of his 32 carries and still managed to find 177 yards and a touchdown against them, according to NFL's NextGen Stats.