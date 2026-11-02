The Rams are a talented team playing with fire. They can't afford another slip

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Matthew Stafford dropped back on the third play of the first Los Angeles Rams drive Sunday and threw an out route as he has a thousand times in his 18-year career.

Only this time, it wasn't Puka Nacua or Davante Adams or Cooper Kupp or Calvin Johnson trying to break open. It was Konata Mumpfield, a young receiver with whom Stafford is still trying to build that kind of unspoken timing. Something was off again, and Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still jumped the route and intercepted the pass.

And quickly, it felt like the Rams were trapping themselves in an all-too-familiar nightmare at SoFi Stadium. Just two weeks after dropping a low-scoring game to the dormant Arizona Cardinals, they saw a chance to beat a winless Chargers team slipping away the same way.

What changed between the start of the game and the finish of a 24-9 victory over the Chargers says everything about who the Rams are and aren't right now -- and more importantly, who they need to be to set up who they want to become before this season is over.

The Rams failed to gain a first down on their first five possessions of a game for the first time since at least 2000, per TruMedia. Every slip felt interconnected, with Stafford dirting balls rather than throwing them into contested spaces to these younger receivers stepping into Adams' massive void. The three-tight-end sets weren't working without Colby Parkinson and Terrance Ferguson. The script was too pass-heavy again, and the one-man receiving band of Nacua was seeing every shadow, cloud and blanket coverage a defense could throw his way.

But right as the offense felt dead, trailing 9-3 with just under two minutes until halftime, another familiar feeling brought it back to life. It was tempo, the pressure of the ticking clock and a chance to do what coach Sean McVay preaches until his face reddens and his voice fades: snatch momentum in an instant. And that's when they dialed up a rub-and-go route out of the slot to Tutu Atwell, who sped up the left sideline for a 40-yard gain, setting up a Kyren Williams touchdown to take the lead for good.

"We really couldn't have started any worse offensively," McVay said. "As weird as things went in that first half, (Stafford) strings together an unbelievable two-minute drive to allow us to even have a lead, which was unreal based on how poorly we played."

It says something about a team's veteran leadership, emotional calluses and baseline of talent to play the way the Rams did in the first half and be leading. After all, they were outgained 219-90.

The defense is proving it can usually hold serve for one Stafford drive to bring the Rams back to life. The defense showed that against the Philadelphia Eagles by forcing a 0-for-12 day on third downs and against the Cardinals and Chargers by allowing zero touchdowns.

And it's a different defense when it gets to play with a lead of more than a field goal. The offense finally provided that after halftime. A fresh and hot Blake Corum turned five carries into 55 yards by cutting through an offensive line that finally found its footing, capping the drive with a 23-yard burst up the left side.

"It was like 5 (yards) and then 10, and you felt them getting tired. Our big thing here that coach McVay always says is always stamina," said Corum, who finished with 11 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown. "I knew one of them was going to crack."

With a substantial lead, two-time All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie can float into a layered zone coverage with eyes on Justin Herbert, as he did for an interception and 26-yard return. Wesley Bailey can scream around the edge against a scrambling Herbert to swat the ball out (for what could have been a scoop-and-score before Aaron Donald slipped and batted the ball out of bounds).

Defensive coordinator Chris Shula can dial up more safety blitzes, knowing his outside man coverage is secure with McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. He can force throws in the vicinity of Quentin Lake, who has three interceptions in seven games after picking off an out route on the Chargers' second possession to set up a Rams field goal.

This is an imperfect team made less perfect by a rash of injuries (McDuffie and Watson both left Sunday's game with injuries and did not return). That's why winning can feel so hard at times. The Rams are still talented despite the absences of Myles Garrett, Adams, defensive lineman Kobie Turner, defensive tackle Poona Ford, Ferguson and Parkinson. But they're not scary yet, and they're not free of the flaws that have haunted their roster since the draft, such as wide receiver depth and special teams.

It is enough to beat struggling teams such as the Raiders and Chargers. It won't work the same way against elite offenses, as the Rams found out in an overtime loss to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills three weeks ago.

But it might not need to. The Rams need to beat the 2-4-1 Washington Commanders and 3-5 Cardinals on the road the next two weeks to reach 6-4. Then they'll get a bye week, with hopes of returning Garrett, Turner, Ferguson and Parkinson.

But they're playing with fire because only so many opponents will let them start a game with no first downs in five consecutive possessions and still be within one score. The banged-up defense can hold opponents out of the end zone for only so long. Falling to 5-5 would make the final stretch -- including games against the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks (twice) -- even harder.

The Rams have to consider changes to avoid the kind of hole they tried to dig Sunday.

They need to commit to the run game early rather than start with four runs to 10 passes. Corum and Kyren Williams combined for 27 carries for 129 yards and two touchdowns, one week after they combined for nearly 200 yards. It's the one healthy and reliable lever this offense has right now, and it can't wait for a lead to salt away if waiting means shoveling a hole they can't dig out of, like against the Cardinals.

That run game can set up opportunities to spring Nacua free from double teams, like the third-quarter screen pass he took for an 18-yard dagger touchdown Sunday.

They have to keep trusting blitzes on defense when opposing passing games aren't equipped to punish them. That's the luxury they bought by adding McDuffie and Watson, and that secondary is one piece of this chaotic season that has gone entirely to plan when on the field.

And the Rams should heavily consider a trade for a wide receiver, such as Josh Downs, Jauan Jennings, Calvin Ridley or Keenan Allen, before the Nov. 10 deadline.

Even if they survive mathematically until Adams can return from his hamstring rupture, the risk of the bottom falling out will never disappear. At best, they're hoping a soon-to-be 34-year-old bounces back and stays healthy after yet another hamstring injury. They're asking a high-volume, contact-seeking missile in Nacua to avoid a third injury this season. And whenever one is absent, they're asking a 38-year-old Stafford to overcome a lack of trust with young options while fearing the next turnover.

The Rams are walking a tightrope over fire right now. If they stay on the rope, they can still reach the promised land.

But they can't afford to slip anytime soon.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.