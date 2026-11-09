The Raiders could be playoff contenders, but they're struggling to put it all together

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- As the NFL season reached its halfway point this week, the playoff picture came into clearer focus. Broadcasts began to feature postseason seeding graphics. Below those coveted spots sat the Las Vegas Raiders, in a section labeled with a phrase coach Klint Kubiak has used to describe his team's status this year: "In the hunt."

The Raiders entered Week 9 without a losing record for the first time since 2021. Though their wins had come against opponents with a combined 6-27 record entering Sunday, they earnestly felt like they belonged in the same bucket as contending teams.

But teams with true playoff capabilities don't have the issues Las Vegas had on Sunday.

In their first regular-season game in the Bay Area since relocating from Oakland after the 2019 season, the Raiders lost, 38-17, to the now 7-1 San Francisco 49ers. They treated droves of Northern California fans who invaded Levi's Stadium to five second-half turnovers, multiple missed scoring chances and their sixth-straight game allowing 30 or more points, matching a modern NFL single-season record.

"I really like our team. I don't like losing games like this," said Kubiak after the Raiders fell to 4-5 on the year. "You've got to have a lot more resilience to you when you're playing a really good team that we played (Sunday)."

Las Vegas lacked fortitude from the start, as the 49ers already had 14 points before the Raiders converted their initial first down. An inability to stop the run remained destructive, too, with San Francisco gaining 94 rushing yards and scoring two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter alone. The 49ers ran for 190 yards in total, and the Raiders now have allowed more than 100 rushing yards in eight consecutive games; they've given up more than 150 on the ground in five of their last six.

"It's got to take something different," Kubiak offered as to what needs to change against the run.

Over the last six weeks, in which the Raiders have lost five games and won just once, the defense has allowed a league-leading 51 combined first-quarter points. The Raiders are perpetually putting themselves in holes -- and they're unsure why.

"I know we've come in and it kind of feels like a mindset shift in the second half, and it's 'pissed off,'" safety Jeremy Chinn said. "But we've got to come into the game pissed off. So, just finding that edge."

As Chinn alluded, the Raiders' defense did increase its tenacity after halftime Sunday. Safety Treydan Stukes intercepted quarterback Brock Purdy on the 49ers' first drive out of the locker room, then the run defense held strong against a Purdy sneak to force a turnover on downs on San Francisco's next possession.

But the Raiders' offensive ineptitude helped take them out of the game by the end of the third quarter.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins threw away the start of the second half, dropping a play-action exchange with running back Mike Washington Jr. then tossing the ball into the waiting arms of linebacker Jaden Dugger, who returned it for a pick six on the first snap after halftime. The Stukes interception and the stopped sneak put the Raiders back in 49ers territory on their following two drives, but each concluded with a tight end fumbling the ball via punch-outs -- first Brock Bowers, then Michael Mayer on the goal line.

"(It) felt like there were plays out there to be made and felt like our defense did a nice job in the second half getting us the ball back, creating turnovers, turnovers on downs," Cousins said. "It's disappointing not to capitalize on those opportunities and cut the lead that they had. Disappointing for a lot of different reasons, and (we) have to be better moving forward."

After the Raiders' defense gave up a 37-yard touchdown pass from Purdy to Jordan Watkins that put San Francisco ahead by 18, the offense got itself back in the red zone. At the end of a 33-yard catch and run, Bowers appeared to reach the ball over the goal line, but he instead was ruled out of bounds and Kubiak did not challenge. The decision proved costly, as the next three plays brought a foiled Cousins sneak, a Mayer touchdown repealed by an offensive pass interference flag and a Cousins end-zone interception.

The pick was the second of three Cousins threw on the afternoon, his most as a Raider and his most in a game since 2024. That particular turnover also happened to be his most perplexing, as he targeted 5-foot-8 receiver Tre Tucker on a jump ball on which Turner was overmatched by 6-foot cornerback Renardo Green.

"Just trying to do too much, didn't put enough on the ball to the back corner or (I needed to) just take the ball underneath to Brock, either one," Cousins said of the play. "But, with the ascending corner there, you can't leave it a little bit short where he can make that play."

Cousins' stellar decision-making this season has been a reason for his renaissance -- he entered the game tied for second in the NFL in touchdown passes and third in passing yards, at age 38. But he tried to press the issue against the 49ers, which clouded his judgement and made him more a detriment than a hero.

"When you get behind, you try to get it all back in one play, and it's hard to be patient," Cousins said. "And I just probably needed to stay a little more patient and be okay with not getting it all back at one time."

The Raiders reached opposing territory on six of their nine drives. Three of those possessions resulted in turnovers, in what ended up being a three-score game.

Despite its woes, Las Vegas had opportunities to compete with the 49ers. Cousins felt like the game should have been "right in there at the end," had the offense done its part. The Raiders weren't in it, however, because they failed to find cohesion within their units.

"I think that's the hard part, not feeling like we're all playing our best ball at the same time to then kind of give us that chance in a game like (Sunday)," Cousins said. "That's something to look to in the future, is just all of us playing our best ball together to then be able to come out with a win."

There are differences between this Raiders team and a legitimate playoff contender, such as these 49ers. Obvious skill gaps present themselves -- the Raiders don't have the defensive talent to meet good offenses, nor the scheme, apparently, to play to their strengths on that side of the ball.

When asked at what point he starts thinking about changes on defense, Kubiak said the Raiders will make decisions "when we have cooler heads."

But Las Vegas also lets its problems compound, whereas playoff teams are capable of rebounding. Poor defensive starts force the offense to lose character, which it then struggles to regain when the defense finds its groove. Until the Raiders can play complementary football, they'll remain hunting for the true level of contention that's eluded them the last half-decade.

"We have to find balance on our team," Kubiak said. "That is not a new topic."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.