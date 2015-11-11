The playoff push: Which AFC and NFC teams are still in the mix?

After this past Sunday, it is hard to see the NFC championship going through anywhere but Carolina. The Panthers have the NFL's No. 1 rushing offense and a defense that is as punishing as any in the league. Carolina's downfall has been a lack of explosiveness on offense -- though the Panthers did flash some of this in the big win over Green Bay -- and the concern that Cam Newton won't be able to finish the season carrying as much of the rushing load as he does right now.