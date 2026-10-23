The Patriots have so little room for error. They made too many in Chicago

CHICAGO -- Drake Maye let out a deep sigh, thinking back to his only bad pass on a night he went toe-to-toe with a fellow young quarterback, both showing signs that they may be the faces of the NFL in the coming years.

"I just -- gosh," Maye said, stumped while reflecting on his second-quarter interception, one of only a few blemishes for him in a 30-24 loss here to the Bears.

It doesn't take much squinting to come away with plenty of reasons for optimism for the Pats even in a defeat that drops them to 4-3. Maye is really good. A patched-up offensive line fared just fine. They were in it, on the road, against one of the league's top teams until the end.

But the hard truth in this moment is that a lengthy injury report leaves the Patriots with little room for error. They were without two starting offensive linemen, two wide receivers, and three cornerbacks. Oh, and Christian Gonzalez, their best cornerback, woke up Thursday morning with a bad illness and sniffled and coughed his way through the game.

Given all of that, every mistake they make gets amplified. Especially against a good team like the Bears.

So that's how they lose even when Maye was really good and even when the offensive line surprised and even when a patchwork defense got pressure on Caleb Williams on more than 46 percent of his drop backs, the second-highest rate he's faced all season, according to TruMedia.

As the Patriots try to manage their way through a stretch of brutal injury luck, they just can't afford the kind of mistakes they made on Thursday night.

Maye, otherwise brilliant, underthrew a pass in the end zone for tight end Eli Raridon. And the defense, while fine in spots and good against the run, missed so many tackles and let the Bears into the end zone on third-and-17 with 14 seconds left in the first half.

"It's a thin margin when you play good teams," coach Mike Vrabel said. "We did some good things. But didn't get enough stops in the red zone and we didn't convert our red zone opportunity the one time. That's probably the difference in the game."

Blame for this one probably starts with the defense. They weren't outright bad, but they couldn't get off the field on a pair of crucial fourth-quarter Bears drives when the Pats needed the ball back.

The linebacker and cornerback play was especially concerning. Bears coach Ben Johnson seemed to target linebacker Robert Spillane in coverage, having Williams pick on Spillane over the middle. And the Patriots were without three cornerbacks due to injury, while the rest gave way too much space to receiver Luther Burden, who torched them for 130 yards and a touchdown.

Plus, they continue to lose the turnover battle. Earlier this week, Vrabel called the team's turnover numbers "ridiculous" and "an embarrassment." Well, after ending up in the negatives again on Thursday, their minus-7 turnover differential is the second-worst in the league, only ahead of the Indianapolis Colts.

"I would say that we need to turn the ball over and we need to tackle better," Vrabel said. "Those are fundamental skills. But I like the way they competed. We certainly gave ourselves a chance. It wasn't a great one, but it was enough."

Then there was the play of the wide receivers. Even on a night when Maye played really well, it wasn't because of his wide receivers.

The Patriots leaned heavily into personnel groupings with multiple tight ends, and those were Maye's safety blankets. Without Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins, the hope was that A.J. Brown would step up. That didn't happen.

Maye completed 7 of 12 passes for 87 yards and no touchdowns when throwing to his receivers, compared to 17 of 18 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns when throwing to his running backs and tight ends. That was impressive for the tight ends and backs, but that's not really a sustainable path.

"Drake did a really good job of taking what they were giving," Brown said. "You can't force it against them."

Finally, there was Maye's lone mistake.

The truth is, he probably outplayed Williams if you take away that play. (And maybe even if you don't.) But the way the Patriots are currently constructed and with the injuries they have, it's hard to overcome such a bad error.

It's not that the decision was terrible, even if it doesn't look great as the safety ran over the top to provide double coverage. But Maye's throw was especially off, underthrown and too inside for Raridon.

"Those are plays that can swing the game -- and that was definitely one of them," Maye said. "I wish I had that one back."

The bright side is that even with so many injuries the Patriots will probably have plenty more chances based on the way they're playing. Up next are the lowly Miami Dolphins. At some point, odds would say, they'll get healthy. Maybe reinforcements will arrive before the trade deadline in a couple of weeks.

But Thursday night was also a reminder for them of how thin the margins are given the state of the roster and the opponent. And on this night, there were just a few too many mistakes on both sides of the ball.

"We're not wavering, we're not going anywhere," said Gonzalez. "All it is one game. It's a Thursday night game in October."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.