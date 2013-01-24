The not-so-obvious world of NFL fantasy football WRs

Positional overview: Until 2011-2012, no wide receiver had finished No. 1 based on fantasy points in consecutive seasons in the last seven years. That wideout was Megatron. ... Aside from Calvin Johnson, there hasn't been one receiver to finish in the top five in back-to-back seasons since 2006. No more than four players have finished in the top 10 in consecutive campaigns in that time, either. ... Fitzgerald had been one of the more reliable options, ranking no worse than fifth in three of the four years heading into 2012. He finished 42nd last season. ... White has also been a regular member of the top 10, ranking no worse than 10th in each of the last five years. However, he has slid from No. 3 in 2010 to No. 7 in 2011 and down to No. 10 in 2012. ... Andre Johnson has finished no worse than eighth among wideouts in four of the last five seasons. The one year he failed to hit that mark was 2011, when he missed nine games. ... Three of the top five wideouts (Bryant, Green, Thomas) and five of the top 10 overall wide receivers from last season were in either their second or third NFL campaign.