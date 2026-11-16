The night Joe Burrow's MVP case became undeniable

CINCINNATI -- Joe Burrow threw for 302 yards. He added three touchdown passes and no interceptions. The lead stood at 21 against a division rival with one of the most fearsome defenses in football.

Chants echoed into the night above the whiteout crowd at Paycor Stadium.

"M-V-P! M-V-P!"

And it was only halftime.

By the time the roars of a 38-18 drubbing of the Steelers subsided, Burrow had racked up 409 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions and stood on the sidelines with a smile and a hat, watching Joe Flacco finish off a division rival for the second consecutive AFC North game.

Nine weeks into the season, Burrow is halfway through his football masterpiece.

"It would be impossible to say anyone is playing better," head coach Zac Taylor said. "I'm not watching every game, but I bet the people that aren't talking about him aren't watching our games, because if you are, it's really hard to say that he is not the best player on planet Earth."

Burrow accounted for four touchdowns for the fifth consecutive game. That tied 2004 Peyton Manning for the longest such streak.

His 74.7 completion percentage ranks second best (Drew Brees) in NFL history through nine games.

He's now on pace for 5,279 yards and 51 touchdowns.

Burrow has connected with Ja'Marr Chase for 527 yards in the last three weeks. That's good for the second-most receiving yards in a three-game span by any player in the last 10 years.

The Bengals have now scored at least 31 points in five straight games, tied for the longest streak in the last 10 years.

Elite quarterback play happens across this league every week. Josh Allen, Jordan Love and others have their arguments. What Burrow does to run one of the best individual units in the NFL can't be denied at this point.

"I don't know who else is in the convo, but he should be No. 1," said tight end Drew Sample, who caught a touchdown Sunday.

No team puts more on their quarterback. The Bengals throw at a higher rate than any team in football. The running game has devolved into a changeup designed for efficiency and the periodic explosive.

In the dominant first half, Burrow threw 34 passes against just eight handoffs. Why would you run? It feels like lighting a play on fire.

No matter what a defense throws at Burrow, he rips off the answer.

Pittsburgh defensive coordinator Patrick Graham opted to bring blitzes on Burrow early, hoping to disrupt his rhythm and create pressures to rattle him.

Burrow responded by going a perfect 12 of 12 for 186 yards against blitzes, according to TruMedia.

Throwing the Steelers out of that philosophy, Graham reverted to dropping defenders into coverage, specifically in the red zone.

Burrow countered by twice holding the ball for at least six seconds while patiently waiting for a player to uncover for a touchdown. First, it was Sample racing to the front pylon, then Chase Brown darting across the end zone.

When the Steelers played off Brown, Burrow hit him crossing over the middle for a catch-and-run, 35-yard explosive or on a deep comeback near the sideline. When the coverage got tight on the outside, Burrow threw a dime over the top for 53 yards.

"He thought he overthrew me," Brown said. "But he trusted me in that moment and got me the ball."

When asked to drive the length of the field, Burrow did so with ease. The Bengals started a drive at their own 22-yard line or worse five times. Those drives combined for 24 points.

"He's just on it," Taylor said. "I thought the protection was really good. There are some times that they are going to create some movement, but it's blocked movement. I think Joe did an excellent job keeping his eyes down the field and finding guys for some big plays. Those guys made big plays and tremendous catches -- all of those guys really. Everyone stepped up and made some plays for us. Obviously, (Burrow) sets the tone."

Setting the tone doesn't only happen on the field. In fact, that tone was on his mind in the hour after the Sunday night win.

Burrow didn't decide to lean into the MVP chatter or stump for how this offense and this team belong in the greater NFL landscape.

No, he intentionally dampened the mood.

"It's a long season ahead," Burrow said. "We've just got to keep going. Nobody's winning anything in Week 9, so we just have to keep getting better. Nobody is winning the division with seven wins. Nobody is making the playoffs with seven wins. And we're certainly not satisfied."

Only five weeks prior, following a loss to Jacksonville, Burrow pointed out after the loss to fall to 2-2, "This isn't Armageddon."

Understanding what tone his team needs after a dominating showing illustrates a keen sense of leadership.

It would have been easy for him to sit at the stage and wax poetic about his journey and an undeniably dominant level of play. He didn't shy away when prodded, like when he was asked what type of quarterback he was on Sunday.

"A great one," he said.

The scene set itself, really. "Redemption Song" played in the locker room, drowning out Burrow's softer tone. A face of the franchise who has endured more than most over his seven NFL seasons, including missing out on the playoffs three years in a row and dealing with the often lonely, mental strain of rehabbing.

He calls Bob Marley's hits "a good vibe," which is why he chooses them.

The vibes are high in Cincinnati. Burrow is keeping the pedal down on a team that owns its best point differential through nine games this century. This passing game is chasing records and rewriting history every week.

Burrow finds himself in the middle of it.

That's why the MVP chants offered a fitting backdrop to his big night.

Don't expect him to lose focus now. He says they don't faze him.

"Not in Week 9," he said. "Not in Week 9." So, when do they get serious? "We'll see," he said.

Everyone is seeing it now. Burrow is playing like an MVP and the case is impossible to deny. Sunday night solidified as much.

"This is why we do it," Burrow said. "For big moments like that -- Steelers, Aaron Rodgers, primetime, two 6-2 teams for sole possession of the division (lead). That's what I love to do. That's why I work so hard to put myself in a good position to play in games like that."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.