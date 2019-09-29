The NFL UK Panel - Week 4

NC: Both Detroit and Buffalo showed us that KC and NE are fallible, though the rest of the NFL should all be terrified that the Patriots still found a way to win with Tom Brady playing like Mitch Trubisky on a bad day. I think the Chargers have to be in the AFC conversation, as do the Browns, and the latter is not a one game hyper overreaction. They are showing that heavyweight slugger dimension that other teams will fear in the playoffs. If they manage the dysfunction and get in, they'll be dangerous. If anyone else had coached that display against Baltimore other than Freddie Kitchens, we'd be lauding it as the second coming of Sean McVeigh. (Honourable mention to DC Steve Wilks for shutting down the Ravens without his two starting corners too)