The NFL UK Panel - Week 3

NC:It's early days on Danny Dimes, but it does surprise me that these semi-hysterical hot takes get fired out almost instantly - coughs Amari Cooper to Dallas trade - without any of the talking (writing) heads who piled into the Giants reaching up for Jones stopping to think..."Hmmmmm, maybe, just maybe there's more to this than meets the eye" and without anything to judge. People had written him off before a single (NFL) pass had been thrown. I'm all for teams grabbing the player they want in a draft, irrespective of the mock board rankings, if they are sure as they can be, to guarantee having them. If there's one thing we learn time and again in sport, and certainly in the NFL, situation is so important. Jones may not have been the "best" QB on the board, but he could well be the best fit for this incarnation of the Giants. On a similar vein, not many were hollering the name Gardner Minshew before the start of the season, but he can take the opportunity and develop into a bona fide starter, because it's a case of right time, right place.