The NFL UK Panel - Week 2

WG:It's not breaking news to anyone to say the best coach in football is Bill Belichik - and why is he so good? Amongst the myriad of reasons is that he is the king of situational football. I have zero issue with teams going for two to win games this earlier in the year, IF it puts their team in the best position to win - and with the way the Broncos offense have looked over the first two weeks under Flacco's stewardship it was absolutely the right decision to try and win the game in the moment, rather than putting the back back in his hands in OT. Similarly with the Jags - while Gardner Minshew's overall numbers don't look bad, a majority of their offense came late in the game - so put it in the hands of your hotting up QB and try win the game there and then. Also, the Jags play another key divisional game on Thursday night, and no one wants Overtime on a short week!