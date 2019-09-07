The NFL UK Panel - Week 1

NR:Miami should be terrified of playing everybody! New England don't need AB because their defense is even better than last year and they showed they can live without him on Sunday night. But their now-outstanding receiver room is built on shaky foundations. So there is some security in grabbing two receivers who could boom or bust. Josh Gordon has been in and out of rehab in recent years and we know all about Brown. They don't NEED him, but imagine if he and Gordon play to full potential all year? The Pats will be playing in the final game of the year... again!