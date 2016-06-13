Around the NFL

The NFL's overrated, underrated offseason storylines

Published: Jun 13, 2016 at 08:26 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

There's no offseason. Not in today's NFL.

While other team sports still drift into hibernation between campaigns, pro football's constantly churning news cycle keeps the NFL front and center 12 months a year.

Shadowy League Figures love the attention, but the endless spotlight creates at least one issue: Low-octane news stories, ponderous rhetoric and trope-laden narratives generate far too much consideration while more important developments go overlooked.

What are we paying too much attention to? And what isn't getting its due? Let's take a look:

Overrated storylines

1. Will Von Miller get paid?: Of course he will, and we'll be treated to every tedious detail along the way. Denver's star pass rusher seeks a deal worth $70 million-plus over the first three seasons. Miller wants more guaranteed scratch than Olivier Vernon, Ndamukong Suh, J.J. Watt or anyone else hired to destroy quarterbacks. The Broncos are playing hardball, but spare us the breathless, agenda-heavy reporting on where negotiations sit. Miller will get paid and it will happen before the July 15 deadline.

2. Ryan Fitzpatrick's summertime standoff with Gang Green:Jets fans didn't expect The Amish Rifle -- a hero last season in Gotham -- to star in the offseason's most energy-sucking narrative. Fitzpatrick is annoyed with New York's offer, but let's not lose sleep over the veteran missing reps against air. Fitzpatrick isn't some beguiled naïf. He could sign a week into training camp and wouldn't skip a beat. Bottom line: Jets fans shouldn't panic until Geno Smith is starting Week 1. If that becomes a reality, New York's long-hassled faithful has my permission to light itself on fire.

3. Tom Brady's four-game suspension: A) It's obscene and depressing that Deflategate remains a thing in our society. B) Assuming Brady's four-game ban isn't reversed through another sleep-inducing courtroom appeal, it's Jimmy Garoppolo's team to open the season. He'll be tested right away with a season-opening tilt in Arizona, but New England spends the next three weeks at home against the Dolphins, Texans and Bills. Winning half of those games should do the trick. People forget that New England started 2-2 in 2012 and still made the AFC title game. The Pats did the same in 2014 and won the Super Bowl. There's no replacing Brady, but Bill Belichick will have Garoppolo prepared to play until Tommy arrives like a heat-seeking comet from outer space in time to flatten the Browns in Week 5.

4. Cleveland's quarterback competition: The Browns did themselves a big favor by dumping off-the-field A-bomb Johnny Manziel. The quarterback role became fodder for more overanalysis, though, when the Browns signed Redskins flameout Robert Griffin III. By all accounts, RGIII has been a solid teammate and tireless worker in Cleveland. We like coach Hue Jackson's chances of getting the most out of his signal-callers, but expecting any Browns quarterback to light up the skies with this roster is unfair. Barring the unexpected, Cleveland remains a top candidate to grab their quarterback of the future in next year's draft.

Underrated storylines

1. Green Bay's juggernaut-in-waiting: On last week's edition of the Around The NFL Podcast, Chris Wesseling predicted this year's Packers offense would break a string of NFL records. It makes plenty of sense. The problems faced by Aaron Rodgers last season centered mostly around his injury-depleted cast of wideouts. With Pro Bowler Jordy Nelson healthy again, Randall Cobb can naturally shift into the role he played two seasons ago. In the backfield, Eddie Lacy's weight issues are behind him after trimming the fat through P90X. Garbage conspiracy theories about Aa-Rod's decline will be scattered to the wind by Week 1. 

2. The development of Paxton Lynch: It's not that Lynch hasn't been covered enough -- he certainly has -- but we're less than three months away from Denver's season-opening Super Bowl rematch with the Panthers. While general manager John Elway said the first-round pick will be ready to start "quicker" than most expect, we're talking about a talented but raw prospect who played in a spread attack at Memphis that featured a host of screens, quicks and RPOs. With only the underwhelming Mark Sanchez standing in his way, Lynch is one injury -- or one Sanchez meltdown -- away from leading Denver's title defense.

3. Chicago's rising defense: The Bears won't be taken very seriously with Jay Cutler under center, but coach John Fox has the makings of a juicy defense. Especially up front, where Chicago did more than any team in the league to upgrade at linebacker. While new additions Danny Trevathan and Jerrell Freeman take over inside, the Bears also grabbed first-round pass rusher Leonard Floyd to team with Pernell McPhee and Lamarr Houston. With linemen Akiem Hicks and Eddie Goldman up front, the Bears and talented play-caller Vic Fangio have completely reimagined a unit that finished 30th overall just two seasons ago. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Sunday, Sept. 5

The 49ers are adding an accomplished veteran to their secondary. CB Josh Norman has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million with the Niners, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Cowboys G Zack Martin tests positive for COVID-19, will not play in season opener vs. Bucs

With the 2021 season opener just days away, the Cowboys have announced they'll be without one of their starters to begin the year.
news

Tom Brady reveals he contracted COVID-19 shortly after Bucs' SBLV championship boat parade 

As the NFL's COVID-19 vaccination rate continues to rise, Bucs QB Tom Brady reveals his bout with the virus shortly after the Super Bowl LV championship parade.
news

Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back ﻿Jeremy McNichols﻿ were activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Sept. 4

The latest NFL news from the final Saturday of the preseason. 
news

Longtime former Steelers player, broadcaster Tunch Ilkin dies at age of 63

Tunch Ilkin, who played for the Steelers from 1980-1992 and earned a pair of Pro Bowl selections, has passed away. He retired from being a Steelers broadcaster in June to focus on his battle with ALS.
news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy: Tom Brady's 'longevity' what's most impressive

Tom Brady's ability to win and compete at an elite level year after year is what impresses Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy most. "To be able to do it at such a high level for such a long time, that's what I'm impressed with."
news

Jets S Marcus Maye's contract concerns put 'to the side' for season ahead

Jets safety Marcus Maye has put any concern about playing on the franchise tag behind him and is focused on finding out where he fits in under yet another new coaching regime.
news

Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski on what's different for him this year: 'I just feel a lot better'

At this juncture last year, Rob Gronkowski wasn't that far removed from retirement, so it naturally took him some time to find his way back to form with the Buccaneers. He's far more acclimated this time around, though, and "it just feels a lot more efficient this year."
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott 'definitely ready' for season opener vs. Buccaneers 

Dak Prescott is ready to go after an ankle injury last season and a shoulder ailment this summer, proclaiming that he's "definitely ready" and "excited" for the season opener against the Buccaneers. 
news

Seahawks trade CB Ahkello Witherspoon to Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers added depth to their secondary, acquiring CB ﻿Ahkello Witherspoon﻿ from the Seahawks for a 2023 fifth-round pick. Seattle had signed Witherspoon to a one-year, $4 million deal this offseason.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Sept. 3

The Cowboys might be down one of their starters in Week 1. Coach Mike McCarthy said RT La'el Collins will miss practice again Friday and  ﻿Ty Nsekhe﻿ and Terence Steele will be ready to start next Thursday's NFL Kickoff Game against the Buccaneers should Collins not be available.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW