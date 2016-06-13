The NFL's overrated, underrated offseason storylines

3. Tom Brady's four-game suspension: A) It's obscene and depressing that Deflategate remains a thing in our society. B) Assuming Brady's four-game ban isn't reversed through another sleep-inducing courtroom appeal, it's Jimmy Garoppolo's team to open the season. He'll be tested right away with a season-opening tilt in Arizona, but New England spends the next three weeks at home against the Dolphins, Texans and Bills. Winning half of those games should do the trick. People forget that New England started 2-2 in 2012 and still made the AFC title game. The Pats did the same in 2014 and won the Super Bowl. There's no replacing Brady, but Bill Belichick will have Garoppolo prepared to play until Tommy arrives like a heat-seeking comet from outer space in time to flatten the Browns in Week 5.